News
Pop / Rock 07/09/2022

Sam Smith Releases 'Unholy' From Much Anticipated Fourth Album

Sam Smith Releases 'Unholy' From Much Anticipated Fourth Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For this unstoppable new single, Sam Smith has created an unrivalled cocktail of collaborators teaming up with production superstars ILYA (Max Martin, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez), Blake Slatkin (Lizzo, 24K Golden), Cirkut (Nikki Minaj, The Weeknd), Omer Fendi (Lil Nas X, The Kid Laroi), long-time collaborator Jimmy Napes and pop diva Kim Petras to unleash an unrelenting hold on all the senses with Unholy.

Recorded in Jamaica, Unholy is the unwavering lead single from the singer's hotly tipped fourth studio album; crafted around a sultry Arabic scale, the track delivers a multi-voiced, menacing sound collage with instant club appeal, underpinned with a throbbing bass, opening with a blistering choral hook, crowned with Kim's fierce verse.

Describing Unholy as their most audacious single release yet, the song calls out a cheating husband leaving their wife and kids at home to have their own fun, inspired by the infamous LA Sunset Strip club The Body Shop.

Sam said - Unholy was made in Jamaica and was one of the most glorious creative moments I've ever had as an artist. I've never had so much fun making a record. It was so cathartic and freeing to experiment like this and throw out the rule book. It has also been an honour to work with Kim Petras and get to witness her brilliance. This song is about liberating oneself from the clutches of others' secrets...

Since their No.1 debut album In The Lonely Hour (2014), Smith has amassed a constellation of glittering achievements: 35 million albums sold, 250 million singles, 45 billion multi-platform streams, four Grammys, three BRITs, six MOBOs, a Golden Globe, one Oscar, two No.1 albums, five No.1 singles, two No.1 singles as featured vocalist on club bangers from Naughty Boy ('La La La', 2013) and Calvin Harris ('Promises', alongside Jessie Reyez, 2018). With the release of Unholy, a new album incoming and an exciting live plot in motion, it's going to be an undeniable 2023 for Sam.






