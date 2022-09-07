Kings Of Leon Announce The Temper Trap As Special Guest





In 2022 The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kings of Leon announced today that Australian band The Temper Trap will join them as very special guests on their national tour of Australia this year. The tour commences in Mildura on Saturday 29 October and then travels to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth.KINGS OF LEON with special guests THE TEMPER TRAP AUSTRALIAN 2022 TOUR DATES:➢ Saturday 29 October, Victoria, Mildura Sporting Precinct➢ Monday 31 October, Sydney Qudos Bank Arena➢ Wednesday 2 November, Brisbane Entertainment Centre➢ Saturday 5 & Sunday 6 November, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl➢ Wednesday 9 November, Perth, RAC ArenaTickets for all shows are on sale now.Paul Dainty, AM President and CEO of TEG DAINTY said today, "We are thrilled that the acclaimed Australian band The Temper Trap will join Kings of Leon for their Australian tour this year. It's been 10 years since Kings of Leon were in Australia, fans should gear up for a fantastic night of music from these two highly regarded, multi-platinum-certified artists."Set lists from Kings of Leon's recent US and UK tours have included songs from all 8 of the band's albums. Since Kings of Leon first captivated a global audience with the release of their debut EP Holy Roller Novocaine, back in 2003, Australia has been obsessed with this band of brothers (and one cousin).In 2008, Kings of Leon's Only By The Night record - which contains the band's three most-streamed songs in this country the chart-topping Sex On Fire, Use Somebody and Closer - was Australia's best-selling album of the year. The 4x Grammy Award-winning, multiple-Platinum-certified band has sold over 20 million albums, and nearly 40 million singles, worldwide to date.Hailing from Melbourne, The Temper Trap made a breakthrough in 2009 with the runaway success of their debut LP Conditions, which features multiple chart-topping hits including Sweet Disposition, Love Lost and Fader. With 5x Platinum sales in Australia, 3x Platinum sales in the UK (1 million+ sales), and Platinum sales in the United States (1 million+ sales), the single Sweet Disposition has, to date, clocked up more than 500 million streams on Spotify alone.In 2022 The Temper Trap continues to see success off their back catalogue with Sweet Disposition experiencing a viral moment on TikTok racking up over 100 thousand videos and over 200 million views. The moment coincides with the release of a collaboration dating back to 2012 between the band and the beloved Mac Miller on their hit track Love Lost. Released in late July as a part of Mac's posthumous record I Love Life, Thank You the track debuted at #20 on the US Spotify charts and has already been streamed over 50 million times becoming an instant fan favourite.



