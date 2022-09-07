Pitbull To Open The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival





For more details about the iHeartRadio New York, NY (Top40 Charts) iHeartMedia announced today that Pitbull will open the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 23. The annual legendary two-day concert event takes place on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24 at Las Vegas' hottest entertainment venue, T-Mobile Arena.This year, the epic two-day event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and will feature performances by Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Nicki Minaj, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Pitbull, Sam Smith, The Black Keys and more.Each night, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. The CW Network will broadcast a two-night television special this October. In addition, The CW will exclusively livestream both nights of the festival via The CW app and CWTV.com.Tickets are on sale now to the general public for the main stage and Daytime Stage via AXS.com.Proud partners of this year's event include Arrowhead® Brand 100% Mountain Spring Water, Capital One, The CW, Famous Footwear, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hyundai, M&M's® and T-Mobile, with more to be announced.The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival is co-produced by John Sykes and Tom Poleman for iHeartMedia; and Michael Dempsey for Dempsey Productions.For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival.



