News
Pop / Rock 07/09/2022

Evelyn Rubio WOWs on Stage in DC! Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame Performance

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Evelyn Rubio that sexy, sassy, sax player and vocalist from Houston Texas recently performed the opening number at the 2022 Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame (WSHOF) awards ceremony. The vocal reaction of the attending audience can be shared in one word "wow", wow was the word echoing across the aisles. Ms. Rubio's energy and talent were just what the formal awards ceremony hoped to deliver when kicking off the event.

Janice McLean DeLoatch, Founder and Executive Director of Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame (WSHOF) remarked "Watching Evelyn Rubio's appearance and performance with her saxophone was absolutely mesmerizing!" This year the international annual awards ceremony for women songwriters honored Gloria Estefan, Indigo Girls, Loretta Lynn, Siedah Garrett, Jody Watley, Marilyn Bergman, Junko Yagami, Rose Marie McCoy, and Doe.

Held on the George Washington University Campus on the main stage of the Jack Morton Auditorium the event was also live streamed internationally to remote attendees. Currently Ms. Rubio is performing as the lead vocalist in Fever Production's Candlelight Tribute to Selena in Houston Texas at the Astorian Ballroom. https://www.evelynrubio.com






