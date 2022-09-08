Dolly Announces Dolly Parton - Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection



23. Faith - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) RCA Records, Dolly Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release Dolly Parton - Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection on Friday, November 18.Available in digital, CD (in softpak with booklet) and 2LP 12" vinyl (in gatefold with printed sleeves) configurations.A career-spanning retrospective showcasing 23 essential recordings from 1971-2020, Dolly Parton - Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection includes new liner notes penned by Robert K. Oermann, who collaborated with Dolly on her 2020 autobiography, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.A cross-label anthology, Dolly Parton - Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection brings together, for the first time on one album, recordings originally released on Dolly Records, RCA Victor and Columbia Records, as well as the Butterfly Records digital single, "When Life Is Good Again," written and recorded in 2020 as Dolly's musical message of hope to fans as the pandemic rolled in.Gems on Diamonds & Rhinestones include Dolly's performances with Kenny Rogers ("Islands in the Stream" and " Real Love "), Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette ("Silver Threads and Golden Needles" from Honky Tonk Angels) and "Faith," her delightfully surprising 2020 collaboration with the Swedish electropop dance duo Galantis (featuring Mr. Probz). The album features songs from Dolly's films including " 9 To 5 " (from 1980's 9 To 5 And Odd Jobs), "Red Shoes" (from 2018's Dumplin') and "Tennessee Homesick Blues" from 1984's Rhinestone).In a note to her fans, Dolly wrote, "Every one of these songs has a special memory behind it for me. I hope that you make some special memories of your own while listening to them. Enjoy the Diamonds & Rhinestones album. - Musically yours, Dolly"On May 4, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced that Dolly Parton was one of its 2022 Inductees in the Performer Category honoring "artists who have created music whose originality, impact, and influence has changed the course of rock & roll." The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled to take place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on November 5. Dolly Parton - Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection1. 9 To 5 - From the RCA Victor album 9 To 5 And Odd Jobs (1980)2. Jolene - From the RCA Victor album Jolene (1974)3. Here You Come Again - From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977)4. Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) - From the Kenny Rogers album Eyes That See In The Dark (1983)5. I Will Always Love You - From the RCA Victor album Jolene (1974)6. Coat Of Many Colors - From the RCA Victor album Coat Of Many Colors (1971)7. My Tennessee Mountain Home - From the RCA Victor album My Tennessee Mountain Home (1973)8. The Bargain Store - From the RCA Victor album The Bargain Store (1975)9. Baby I'm Burnin' - From the RCA Victor album Heartbreaker (1978)10. Better Get To Livin' - From the Dolly Records album Backwoods Barbie (2008)11. Why'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That - From the Columbia Records album White Limozeen (1989)12. Love Is Like A Butterfly - From the RCA Victor album Love Is Like A Butterfly (1974)13. Heartbreaker - From the RCA Victor album Heartbreaker (1978)14. Red Shoes - From the Dolly Records/RCA Records album Dumplin' (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (2018)15. The Seeker - From the RCA Victor album Dolly (1975)16. Together You & I - From the Dolly Records album Better Day (2011)17. Two Doors Down - From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977)18. When Life Is Good Again - From the Butterfly Records digital single (2020)19. Tennessee Homesick Blues - From the RCA Victor album Rhinestone (Original Soundtrack Recording) (1984)20. It's All Wrong But It's All Right - From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977)21. Real Love (with Kenny Rogers) - From the RCA Victor album Real Love (1985)22. Silver Threads and Golden Needles - Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette - From the Columbia Records album Honky Tonk Angels (1983)23. Faith - Galantis Dolly Parton (featuring Mr. Probz) - From the Galantis album Church (2020)



