Luke Combs Nominated For Three Awards At 56th Annual CMA Awards





The nominations add to yet another triumphant year for Combs, whose new album, Growin' Up, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart this past June. Out now via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville, Growin' Up was produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton and is his third studio album following 2019's 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One's For You.



The record also features his current single, "The Kind of Love We Make," which debuted at #17 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart-the highest chart debut since January 2020-and is currently top 3 and rising. The single adds to a historic run at country radio for Combs, who recently achieved his record-breaking, thirteenth-consecutive #1 as his single, "Doin' This," reached the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts.



Known for his electric live shows, Combs is currently in the midst of his sold-out "Middle of Somewhere Tour" with upcoming shows at Green Bay's Resch Center (two nights), Albany's MVP



A member of the Grand Ole Opry and a 6x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard



With the record Combs reached #1 on Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums chart, Top 100 Songs chart and Artists 500 chart-the first country artist ever to lead all three charts in the same week and first to top the Artists 500. He also made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-breaking Taylor Swift's previously held record at 24 weeks.















October 1-Albany, NY-MVP Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

October 14-Charleston, SC-North Charleston Coliseum^ (SOLD OUT)

October 15-Charleston, SC-North Charleston Coliseum^ (SOLD OUT)

October 21-Louisville, KY-KFC Yum! Center^ (SOLD OUT)

October 22-Louisville, KY-KFC Yum! Center^ (SOLD OUT)

October 28-Omaha, NE-CHI Health Center^ (SOLD OUT)

October 29-Omaha, NE-CHI Health Center^ (SOLD OUT)

November 4-Uncasville, CT-Mohegan Sun Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

November 5-Uncasville, CT-Mohegan Sun Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

November 12-Quebec City, QC-Videotron Centre# (SOLD OUT)

November 14-Toronto, ON-Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)

November 15-Toronto, ON-Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)

November 17-Ottawa, ON-Canadian Tire Centre# (SOLD OUT)

November 18-Montreal, QC-Centre Bell# (SOLD OUT)

November 21-London, ON-Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)

November 22-London, ON-Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)

December 9-Oklahoma City, OK-Paycom Center% (SOLD OUT)

December 10-Oklahoma City, OK-Paycom Center% (SOLD OUT)

*with special guests Cody Johnson,

+with special guests

^with special guests

#with special guests

