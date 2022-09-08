Latto Performs 'Stepper' For Vevo LIFT





Vevo's LIFT program connects today's up-and-coming and most relevant artists to audiences around the world through music video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo's artist development program shines a spotlight on the world's freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Doja Cat, Jorja Smith, Givēon,



"We've loved working with



Vevo closely collaborated with



﻿Breakout



In the past two and a half years, the 23-year-old released her project



She's also performed on various late night television shows and televised award shows including the 2022 Billboard



Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal



Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 26B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world - when, where, and how fans want them.



Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers and Vewd. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, today released breakout ATL rapper Latto's first performance in her LIFT series, "Stepper," off her critically acclaimed sophomore album 777 that was released in March of this year via RCA Records. The recent BET "Best New Artist" winner has previously worked with Vevo for Ctrl performances of 777's "Wheelie" and "Trust No Bitch," and a Ctrl At Home performance of "Youngest N Richest" from her 2020 album, Queen of Da Souf.Vevo's LIFT program connects today's up-and-coming and most relevant artists to audiences around the world through music video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo's artist development program shines a spotlight on the world's freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Doja Cat, Jorja Smith, Givēon, Olivia Rodrigo and more."We've loved working with Latto on her previous Vevo Ctrl performances, and were so pleased to partner with her again on her LIFT campaign," says Jordan Glickson, Vice President, Music & Talent, Vevo, "Seeing her blossom from one of the world's best emerging talents into the superstar that she is today has been such a privilege. Her drive, passion, enthusiasm and creative know-how made this campaign all the more exciting for us to collaborate with her on. We have no doubt that her raw talent and determination will take her even further, and are thrilled to be a part of her journey to the top."Vevo closely collaborated with Latto to build a world based on transformation. Inspired by the metamorphosis that flowers go through as they grow, "Stepper" kicks off with Latto cornered by piles of dirt in a dim, minimalistic room. Like a seedling making its way through soil to see the sun, Latto steadfastly inches her way closer to the camera. A poetic nod to her artistic growth, Latto trudges through the shifting dirt and kicks up anything standing in her way.﻿Breakout Queen of Da Souf rapper Latto has been making a name for herself since she was eight years old and hasn't stopped since. The Rap Game Season One winner has continually released music and in 2020, it landed the ATL-based artist a deal with RCA Records.In the past two and a half years, the 23-year-old released her project Queen of Da Souf followed her most recent album 777 while continuing to elevate and garner accolade after accolade. To name a few - she's the first female rapper to ever have a #1 record at Pop, Rhythm and Urban Radio with the same single (" Big Energy "), the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to receive an RIAA-certification (both Gold and Platinum) and amassed her first top five hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with RIAA-certified Platinum single " Big Energy " (peak #3).She's also performed on various late night television shows and televised award shows including the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, BET Awards and more. The recent BET "Best New Artist" winner is embracing this new phase in her career - manifesting good fortune and hitting bar after bar with witty, captivating lyrics, but staying true to herself and her roots. Big Latto's 'got that real big energy' and shows no signs of stopping.Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 26B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world - when, where, and how fans want them.Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers and Vewd.



