Nominees Announced For Jazz FM Awards 2022

Public voting is open now at www.jazzfmawards.com and via Alexa and will close on Monday 26th LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Jazz FM have today announced the nominees for the Jazz FM Awards 2022 with PPL and PRS for Music, which will once again recognise the best new talent, contemporary icons and established stars from across the jazz, soul and blues spectrum.This year's nominees include the multi-Grammy-winning pianist, composer and producer Robert Glasper, legendary vocalists Mavis Staples and Levon Helm, superstar drummer and co-founder of the Roots Questlove (nominated for his internationally acclaimed film Summer Of Soul), New Orleans icon Trombone Shorty, powerhouse US singer Lady Blackbird, and UK soul veteran Omar.Jazz FM's continued commitment to supporting and celebrating up-and-coming UK artists is evident with nominations for a selection of the most exciting young artists on the UK scene including the likes of jazztronica duo Blue Lab Beats, who are nominated in three categories including Album Of The Year, six-piece afrobeat group Kokoroko, fiery tenor saxophonist Chelsea Carmichael, Manchester singer-songwriter Mica Millar, multi-instrumentalist and producer Emma-Jean Thackray, revered Scottish singer Georgia Cécile, trailblazing saxophonist Emma Rawicz, and the hotly-tipped Scottish pianist Fergus McCreadie.The recipients of this year's special awards will be announced in due course.Since launching in 2013, the Jazz FM Awards with PPL and PRS for Music has honoured some of the true greats of the genre including the likes of Tony Bennett, Herbie Hancock, Quincy Jones, Gregory Porter, Norah Jones, Dame Cleo Laine, George Benson, Pat Metheny, Georgie Fame and Ahmad Jamal.Votes can be submitted via www.jazzfmawards.com and, for the very first time, via Amazon smart speakers by using the command "Alexa, vote for the Jazz FM Awards".Nick Pitts, Content Director, Jazz FM: "I'd like to say a huge congratulations to all of the artists nominated for awards this year. The scene both in the UK and abroad continues to thrive, and competition for nominations is as fierce as ever so all of those we've included on the list are special talents who continue to push the boundaries and create incredible music." Peter Leathem, Chief Executive Officer, PPL: "We are proud to once again be co-headline sponsors for the Jazz FM Awards alongside PRS for Music. Each year the Awards showcase the great depth of talent that the jazz genre has in the UK, celebrating not just established artists but also showcasing those whose careers are just beginning. It also recognises the important work of Jazz FM in providing a platform for these artists and for supporting their work. Congratulations to all those shortlisted and we look forward to celebrating their work in October."Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, PRS for Music: "PRS for Music is proud to be the co-headline sponsor of the Jazz FM Awards, alongside PPL. It's incredible to see the exceptional, daring and distinctive music being created by the UK's finest Jazz, Soul and Blues songwriters and musicians. Congratulations to this year's nominees, we look forward to celebrating with you!"JAZZ FM AWARDS 2022 with PPL and PRS for Music: NOMINEES:BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEARChelsea Carmichael Jasmin MyraMica MillarINTERNATIONAL JAZZ ACT OF THE YEARLady BlackbirdTheo CrokerTrombone ShortySOUL ACT OF THE YEAR sponsored by Boisdale of Canary WharfAlex IsleyCleo SolMica MillarBLUES ACT OF THE YEAR sponsored by Imagine CruisingChristone 'Kingfish' Ingram Joanne Taylor ShawMavis Staples and Levon HelmVOCALIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Hampstead Jazz Club and Lateralize Records Brigitte BerahaGeorgia CecileOmarINSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAREmma RawiczFergus McCreadieMark KavumaTHE DIGITAL AWARDjazzedSummer of SoulWe Out HereINNOVATION AWARD sponsored by Mishcon de ReyaBlue Lab BeatsCafé OTOJazz Is DeadPUBLIC VOTEUK JAZZ ACT OF THE YEARBlue Lab BeatsKOKOROKOGeorgia CecilePUBLIC VOTEALBUM OF THE YEARCleo Sol - MotherBlue Lab Beats - MotherlandEmma-Jean Thackray - YellowFergus McCreadie - Forest Floor Kurt Elling - SuperBlueRobert Glasper - Black Radio IIIGIFTED AWARD CATEGORIESGOLD AWARDTBAIMPACT AWARDTBALIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDTBAPublic voting is open now at www.jazzfmawards.com and via Alexa and will close on Monday 26th September at 6pm.



