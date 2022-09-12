Yaniza Releases New Song "Paris"





"



Although the uncertainty can be daunting, "



Yaniza is an Acoustic Pop artist from New York City. She is half Dominican, half

yanizamusic.com

www.instagram.com/yaniza_music

open.spotify.com/artist/7fsxFJS1pnvMAKvNUWJ79u

www.facebook.com/YanizaMusic

www.youtube.com/Yaniza

www.tiktok.com/@yaniza.music

music.apple.com/us/artist/yaniza/1367298968

tidal.com/browse/artist/15957141

soundcloud.com/user-650286215

twitter.com/yaniza_music New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Earlier this year, Yaniza released her third studio album, "New Day." The project was met with a ton of acclaim. Yaniza is now back with a new jam, "Paris." The Acoustic Pop artist switches it up a bit with a more somber, yet soothing sound. Paris " is a Folk/Singer-Songwriter record. The song is based on the world's oldest topic: life. " Paris " delves into the unpredictability of life and about embracing that unpredictability. In the first verse, Yaniza touches on the titular situation. "The first verse is about how my friend and I were planning to go to Paris for spring break, and it got cancelled a week before we were supposed to leave." Yaniza continues, "that week turned out to be the start of the quarantine in 2020." The rest of the single details various instances in Yaniza's life where life's unforeseeability was exemplified. Yaniza stated: "After the first verse, I wrote the rest of the song thinking about situations where I thought one thing was going to happen, then 'life had other plans,' and something different ended up happening. I like to think of the unpredictability of life as full of surprises!"Although the uncertainty can be daunting, " Paris " does a great way of capturing that feeling, but also provides a hopeful and beautiful, almost angelic, tone. The track was produced by Harper James of the group, Eighty Ninety. Harper James also played a role in the writing of "Paris," alongside fellow artist, Will Shish. " Paris " is a song that can be listened to at any time and anywhere. So, press play on " Paris " and let Yaniza take you away.Yaniza is an Acoustic Pop artist from New York City. She is half Dominican, half Black (Kittitian), and Jewish. Similar to the huge smile always on her face, Yaniza's tunes bring joy and sunshine to listeners through catchy, relatable lyrics over ukulele or acoustic guitar. Yaniza initially grew her fanbase by posting acoustic covers of Pop songs, which still garner tens of thousands of views and supporters across platforms. In 2020, Yaniza's cover songs gained attention from celebrities and acclaimed media outlets such as Glamour and PopSugar. Posting covers paved a path for Yaniza's original songs to shine. Yaniza's "Fly Away (Free Bird)," produced by Billboard's #1 producer of 2020, Gian Stone, and mastered by GRAMMY-winning engineer Joe LaPorta, has accumulated over 160,000 streams. The success of the record led Yaniza to go on her first tour in 2019. She played local venues across the U.S., appeared on radio shows, and played festivals such as Musikfest - opening for acts such as Earth, Wind & Fire, The Chainsmokers, Phillip Phillips, and many other household names. In 2020, Yaniza signed with college booking agency Degy Entertainment and is fortunate to perform all over the U.S. This year, Yaniza was contacted to sing for luxury brand Kate Spade New York at the company's Cabana pop-ups around New York City. In April 2022, Yaniza released her third album, "New Day." Yaniza is showing no signs of slowing down; the songstress is just getting started.yanizamusic.comwww.instagram.com/yaniza_musicopen.spotify.com/artist/7fsxFJS1pnvMAKvNUWJ79uwww.facebook.com/YanizaMusicwww.youtube.com/Yanizawww.tiktok.com/@yaniza.musicmusic.apple.com/us/artist/yaniza/1367298968tidal.com/browse/artist/15957141soundcloud.com/user-650286215twitter.com/yaniza_music



