Imagine Dragons Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of 7X Platinum Landmark Debut Album With Night Visions (Expanded Edition) Out Now





The seven-times platinum Night Visions first arrived on



Said the band of their momentous debut album, "Night Visions is more than an album. It is a documentation of the moment when we, as Imagine Dragons, collectively found ourselves. The process of creating Night Visions was all about sacrificing of the self in order to invest in the group and the music. It changed our lives forever."



Last week, the band released the never-before-heard demo "Love of Mine" and an accompanying animated music video. The band also launched an interactive website to celebrate 10 years of Night Visions.





Check out the full tracklisting for Night Visions (Expanded Edition) below.



TRACKLISTING:



CD1

Radioactive

Tiptoe

It's Time

Demons

On Top Of The World

Amsterdam

Hear Me

Every Night

Bleeding Out

Underdog

Nothing Left To Say / Rocks



CD2

Cha-Ching (Till We Grow Older)

Working Man

My Fault



The River

America

Selene

Fallen

Cover Up

I Don't Mind

Tokyo

Love Of Mine (Night Visions Demo)

Bubble (Night Visions Demo)



CD3 - Night Visions Live

Radioactive (Live At Red Rocks)

Hear Me (Live At Red Rocks)

On Top Of The World (Live At Red Rocks)



Amsterdam (Live At Red Rocks)

Tiptoe (Live At Red Rocks)

Cha-Ching (Till We Grow Older) (Live At Red Rocks)

Rocks (Live At Red Rocks)

Demons (Live At Red Rocks)

Underdog (Live At Red Rocks)

It's Time (Live At Red Rocks)

It's Time (Live London Sessions Acoustic)

Radioactive (Live London Sessions Acoustic)

Demons (Live London Sessions Acoustic)



CD4 - Night Visions Remixes

Radioactive (Grouplove &

It's Time (Passion Pit Remix)

Demons (TELYkast Remix)

On Top Of The World (RAC Remix)

Hear Me (Spector Remix)

Radioactive (The Dirty Tees Mix)

Demons (Imagine Dragons Remix)

It's Time (Cherry Cherry Boom Boom Remix)

Demons (Politik Remix)

Demons (KIDinaKORNER Remix)

It's Time (Penguin Prision Remix)

It's Time (Kat Krazy Remix)

It's Time (JailBreaks Remix)

It's Time (StunGun & JailBreaks Remix)

It's Time (Bastille Remix)

It's Time (White Sea Remix)



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Commemorating a major milestone, GRAMMY-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons celebrate the 10th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut LP with Night Visions (Expanded Edition) (KIDinaKORNER Interscope/ UME) out today. It notably boasts nine additional studio tracks and two previously unreleased songs, "Love of Mine" and "Bubble."The seven-times platinum Night Visions first arrived on September 4, 2012, paving the way for a bold new future for rock music. It bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and yielded some of the most impactful, inimitable, and inescapable anthems of the last decade. It has impressively eclipsed over 20 million in global consumption, while the diamond-certified Hot 100 Top 3 smash " Radioactive " (14x-platinum) garnered a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of "Best Rock Performance" out of two nominations, including "Record of the Year." The record also occupied a spot on the Billboard Top 200 for 408 weeks.Said the band of their momentous debut album, "Night Visions is more than an album. It is a documentation of the moment when we, as Imagine Dragons, collectively found ourselves. The process of creating Night Visions was all about sacrificing of the self in order to invest in the group and the music. It changed our lives forever."Last week, the band released the never-before-heard demo "Love of Mine" and an accompanying animated music video. The band also launched an interactive website to celebrate 10 years of Night Visions. Imagine Dragons are currently out on a massive US Stadium tour in support of their most recent release, the double-disc opus Mercury — Acts 1 & 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope). The 32-track epic album debuted on Friday, July 1st, and marks the boldest artistic statement of the band's career thus far. Executive produced by Rick Rubin, the double album includes hit singles " Enemy " and "Sharks." Filling stadiums, crafting cloud-rattling anthems, and breaking records at every turn, diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-winning Las Vegas quartet Imagine Dragons occupy rarified air as one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Tallying cumulative sales of 66 million album equivalents, 55 million digital songs, and 110 billion streams, they stand out as "the only band in history to earn four RIAA Diamond singles," namely " Radioactive " (14x-platinum), " Believer " (10x-platinum), " Demons " (10x-platinum), and " Thunder " (10x-platinum). Since emerging in 2009, they've scored five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Night Visions [2012] (7x-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Smoke + Mirrors [2015] (platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Evolve [2017] (triple-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Origins [2018] (platinum)( KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), and Mercury - Act 1 [2021]( KIDinaKORNER/Interscope). With the release of Mercury - Act 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) in 2022, they completed their first double-album opus produced by the legendary Rick Rubin. The hit single "Bones," featured on Mercury Act 2, recently went to number one at Alternative Radio and remains in the Global Top 50 on Spotify. Dominating radio, they remain "one of only four bands to ever achieve simultaneous Top 5 singles at Alternative radio, and the only band to repeat this feat." They've collaborated with everyone from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa to Avicii and film composer Hans Zimmer. Giving back, they've raised millions for various causes, including their pediatric cancer charity the Tyler Robinson Foundation, and frontman Dan Reynolds' LOVELOUD Foundation and festival in support of LGBTQ+ youth. In 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky named them ambassadors for UNITED 24, which benefits humanitarian aid in Ukraine.



