Hauser Releases New Single "Historia De Un Amor"

December 22, 2022 - Budapest, HUNGARY - Budapest Arena. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, international superstar HAUSER shares the soulful new single "Historia de un Amor". Following his latest dance-heavy singles "Let's Get Loud," "Livin' la Vida Loca" and "Quizás, Quizás, Quizás," "Historia de un Amor" serves as one of the more tender moments from his forthcoming solo full-length album, THE PLAYER, which is set for release on September 16 via Sony Music Masterworks and available now for preorder.HAUSER's heartwarming rendition of "Historia de un Amor," originally penned by Panamanian songwriter Carlos Eleta Almarán in the 1950s, brings a new intensity to the sweetly sorrowful ballad, showcasing HAUSER's distinctive versatility. "Most of the album has a very upbeat, party-like energy to it, but I wanted to make sure we included a couple of ballads too," says HAUSER. "This version leans toward the feeling of the original and maintains its Panamanian influence."THE PLAYER, which features an accompaniment from the Czech National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Steven Mercurio, skillfully merges modern-day hits with timeless classics in custom HAUSER style. The genre-bending artist has found a deep appreciation for Old Hollywood and classic rock-n-roll greats like Elvis and Dean Martin, who have inspired much of his new style. On the new record, HAUSER follows in the footsteps of his heroes, taking the stage as a cross-generational legend in his own right.Revered globally for his captivating live performance, HAUSER has already hit the stage in over 40 countries across the planet (including historic venues like New York City's Radio City Music Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall) and performed alongside such wide-ranging acts as Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Elton John. He's even performed at the Vatican and appeared on a wide range of TV shows, including The Bachelorette, Today Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN en Español, as well as sports broadcasts like the NFL and UEFA.Last month, HAUSER debuted a performance of the recent single " Let's Get Loud " for The GRAMMY's popular video series "ReImagined At-Home." The GRAMMY's raved about the "opulent, fiery" performance and called it a "glammed-up dance party." True to HAUSER's committed intent to create a global dance party with his music, his rendition of " Let's Get Loud " is yet another testament to his multifaceted artistry.The success of HAUSER extends far beyond his ever-growing devoted fan base and many millions of social media followers. With more than three billion audio and video streams, the Croatian musician is a phenomenon that thrives on audience interaction. HAUSER holds an intrinsic ability to unify and inspire generations of music lovers. "The cello has a universal language that everyone can understand," he affirms. "I want to create music that brings us all together to celebrate the gift of music and the spice of life!"For more information on HAUSER visit hauserofficial.com.The Player Album Tracklist:1. Sway2. Livin' la Vida Loca3. La Isla Bonita4. Bésame Mucho5. Quando, Quando, Quando6. Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White7. Señorita8. Obsesión9. Quizás, Quizás, Quizás (feat. Caroline Campbell)10. Historia de un Amor11. Let's Get Loud12. Waka Waka2CELLOS - EUROPE TOUR DATES: September 15, 2022 - Barcelona, SPAIN - Palau San Jordi September 17, 2022 - Madrid, SPAIN - WiZink Center September 19, 2022 - Zagreb, CROATIA - Arena Zagreb September 22, 2022 - Verona, ITALY - Arena di Verona2CELLOS - MIDDLE EAST, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES:October 8, 2022 - Riyadh, SAUDI ARABIA - Riyadh International Book FairNovember 16, 2022 - Tel Aviv, ISRAEL - Menora Mivtachin ArenaNovember 18, 2022 - Hurghada, Egypt - Soma BayNovember 19, 2022 - Dubai, UAE - Coca Cola ArenaNovember 21, 2022 - Osaka, JAPAN - Maruzen Intec ArenaNovember 22, 2022 - Tokyo, JAPAN - Nippon BudokanNovember 24, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition CentreNovember 25, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition CentreNovember 26, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC SydneyNovember 27, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC SydneyNovember 29, 2022 - Perth, AUSTRALIA - RAC ArenaDecember 02, 2022 - Melbourne, AUSTRALIA - Sidney Myer Music BowlDecember 04, 2022 - Auckland, NEW ZEALAND - Spark ArenaHAUSER - Rebel With A Cello TourDecember 17, 2022 - Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC - Congress CenterDecember 22, 2022 - Budapest, HUNGARY - Budapest Arena.



