Hauser Releases New Single "Historia De Un Amor"

Today, international superstar HAUSER shares the soulful new single "Historia de un Amor". Following his latest dance-heavy singles "Let's Get Loud," "Livin' la Vida Loca" and "Quizás, Quizás, Quizás," "Historia de un Amor" serves as one of the more tender moments from his forthcoming solo full-length album, THE PLAYER, which is set for release on September
16 via Sony Music
Masterworks and available now for preorder.
HAUSER's heartwarming rendition of "Historia de un Amor," originally penned by Panamanian songwriter Carlos
Eleta Almarán in the 1950s, brings a new intensity to the sweetly sorrowful ballad, showcasing HAUSER's distinctive versatility. "Most of the album has a very upbeat, party-like energy to it, but I wanted to make sure we included a couple of ballads too," says HAUSER. "This version leans toward the feeling of the original and maintains its Panamanian influence."
THE PLAYER, which features an accompaniment from the Czech National
Symphony Orchestra conducted by Steven Mercurio, skillfully merges modern-day hits with timeless classics in custom HAUSER style. The genre-bending artist has found a deep appreciation for Old Hollywood and classic rock-n-roll greats like Elvis and Dean Martin, who have inspired much of his new style. On the new record, HAUSER follows in the footsteps of his heroes, taking the stage as a cross-generational legend in his own right.
Revered globally for his captivating live performance, HAUSER has already hit the stage in over 40 countries across the planet (including historic venues like New York City's Radio
City Music
Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall) and performed alongside such wide-ranging acts as Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili
Peppers and Elton John. He's even performed at the Vatican and appeared on a wide range of TV shows, including The Bachelorette, Today Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN en Español, as well as sports broadcasts like the NFL and UEFA.
Last month, HAUSER debuted a performance of the recent single "Let's Get Loud
" for The GRAMMY's popular video series "ReImagined At-Home." The GRAMMY's raved about the "opulent, fiery" performance and called it a "glammed-up dance party." True to HAUSER's committed intent to create a global dance party with his music, his rendition of "Let's Get Loud
" is yet another testament to his multifaceted artistry.
The success of HAUSER extends far beyond his ever-growing devoted fan base and many millions of social media followers. With more than three billion audio and video streams, the Croatian musician is a phenomenon that thrives on audience interaction. HAUSER holds an intrinsic ability to unify and inspire generations of music lovers. "The cello has a universal language that everyone can understand," he affirms. "I want to create music that brings us all together to celebrate the gift of music and the spice of life!"
For more information on HAUSER visit hauserofficial.com.
The Player Album Tracklist:
1. Sway
2. Livin' la Vida Loca
3. La Isla Bonita
4. Bésame Mucho
5. Quando, Quando, Quando
6. Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White
7. Señorita
8. Obsesión
9. Quizás, Quizás, Quizás (feat. Caroline Campbell)
10. Historia de un Amor
11. Let's Get Loud
12. Waka Waka
2CELLOS - EUROPE TOUR DATES:
September
15, 2022 - Barcelona, SPAIN - Palau San Jordi
September
17, 2022 - Madrid, SPAIN - WiZink Center
September
19, 2022 - Zagreb, CROATIA - Arena
Zagreb
September
22, 2022 - Verona, ITALY - Arena
di Verona
2CELLOS - MIDDLE EAST, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES:
October 8, 2022 - Riyadh, SAUDI ARABIA - Riyadh International Book Fair
November 16, 2022 - Tel Aviv, ISRAEL - Menora Mivtachin Arena
November 18, 2022 - Hurghada, Egypt - Soma Bay
November 19, 2022 - Dubai, UAE - Coca Cola Arena
November 21, 2022 - Osaka, JAPAN - Maruzen Intec Arena
November 22, 2022 - Tokyo, JAPAN - Nippon
Budokan
November 24, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
November 25, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
November 26, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney
November 27, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney
November 29, 2022 - Perth, AUSTRALIA - RAC Arena
December 02, 2022 - Melbourne, AUSTRALIA - Sidney
Myer Music
Bowl
December 04, 2022 - Auckland, NEW ZEALAND - Spark
Arena
HAUSER - Rebel
With A Cello Tour
December 17, 2022 - Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC - Congress Center
December 22, 2022 - Budapest, HUNGARY - Budapest Arena.