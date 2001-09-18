Wilco Shares Previously Unreleased Version Of "A Magazine Called Sunset," From Upcoming 'Yankee Hotel Foxtrot' Special Editions





YANKEE HOTEL FOXTROT 2022 Editions:

11 LP & 1 CD Super

82 previously unreleased tracks



Yankee Hotel Foxtrot:

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Kamera



War on War

Jesus, Etc.

Ashes of American Flags



I'm the Man Who Loves You

Pot Kettle Black

Poor Places

Reservations



Remastered and cut by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering



American Aquarium: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot



Anniversary (Nothing up My Sleeve)

Venus Stopped the Train

Poor Places

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

American Aquarium

Cars Can't Escape

Kamera

War On War *

I'm the Man Who Loves You *

Ashes of American Flags

Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)

Shakin' Sugar

Let Me Come Home

Poor Places

Reservations

*previously issued on a limited-edition vinyl 7"



Here Comes Everybody: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot



Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)

Remember to Remember (Hummingbird)

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Kamera



War on War

Venus Stopped the Train

I'm the Man Who Loves You

The Good Part

Pot Kettle Black

Ashes of American Flags

Poor Places

Shakin' Sugar

Reservations

Cars Can't Escape



The Unified



A Magazine Called Sunset

Remember to Remember (Hummingbird)

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Kamera



War on War

Jesus, Etc.

Ashes of American Flags (Stravinsky Mix)



I'm the Man Who Loves You

Pot Kettle Black

Poor Places

Reservations



Lonely in the Deep End: Demos, Drafts, Instrumentals, Etc.



Love Will (Let You Down)

Lost Poem Demo

I'm the Only One Who Lets Her Down

Has Anybody Seen My Pencil?

The Good Part

A Magazine Called Sunset

A Magazine Called Sunset (Backing Track)

Anniversary (Nothing Up My Sleeve)

Kamera

I'm the Man Who Loves You

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Jesus, Etc.

Reservations (Backing Track)

Let Me Come Home (Synth)

Ooby Dooby



Snoozin' at The Pageant - Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO



I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

I'm the Man Who Loves You

War on War

Kamera



A Shot in the Arm

She's a Jar

I'm Always in Love

Sunken Treasure

Jesus, Etc.



Pot Kettle Black

Ashes of American Flags

Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)

Reservations

California Stars

Red-Eyed and Blue

I Got You (At the End of the Century)

Misunderstood

Far, Far Away

Outtasite (Outta Mind)

I'm a Wheel



TRANSMISSION: 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT - Chicago, IL, With Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis



Interview, Pt. 1

War on War (Live in Studio)

Interview, Pt. 2

Interview, Pt. 3

I'm the Man Who Loves You (Live in Studio) *

Interview, Pt. 4

Should've Been in Love (Live in Studio)

Interview, Pt. 5

She's a Jar (Live in Studio)

Interview, Pt. 6

Ashes of American Flags (Live in Studio)

*previously issued on the "War On War" CD single in the UK



Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Wilco has released "A Magazine Called Sunset (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)," a previously unreleased version of the song from the forthcoming Super Deluxe and Deluxe editions of the group's landmark 2002 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. Those editions of the album and five others are due September 30 on Nonesuch Records and are available to pre-order now.Wilco's now-classic album has been remastered and will be available as part of each edition. The Super Deluxe version comprises eleven vinyl LPs and one CD—including demos, drafts, and instrumentals, charting the making of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot—plus a live 2002 concert recording and a September 2001 radio performance and interview. That box set includes eighty-two previously unreleased music tracks as well as a new book featuring an interview with singer/songwriter/guitarist Jeff Tweedy, drummer Glenn Kotche, and Jim O'Rourke, who mixed the acclaimed 2002 album; an in-depth essay by journalist/author Bob Mehr; and previously unseen photos of the band making the album in their Chicago studio, The Loft. Wilco was recently featured on the cover of Uncut magazine for the first time; the magazine called them "America's greatest band," referring to Yankee Hotel Foxtrot as "a cast-iron rock classic."YANKEE HOTEL FOXTROT 2022 Editions:11 LP & 1 CD Super Deluxe Edition82 previously unreleased tracksYankee Hotel Foxtrot:I Am Trying to Break Your HeartKamera Radio CureWar on WarJesus, Etc.Ashes of American Flags Heavy Metal DrummerI'm the Man Who Loves YouPot Kettle BlackPoor PlacesReservationsRemastered and cut by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman MasteringAmerican Aquarium: Building Yankee Hotel FoxtrotAnniversary (Nothing up My Sleeve)Venus Stopped the TrainPoor PlacesI Am Trying to Break Your HeartAmerican AquariumCars Can't EscapeKameraWar On War *I'm the Man Who Loves You *Ashes of American FlagsNot for the Season (Laminated Cat)Shakin' SugarLet Me Come HomePoor PlacesReservations*previously issued on a limited-edition vinyl 7"Here Comes Everybody: Building Yankee Hotel FoxtrotNot for the Season (Laminated Cat)Remember to Remember (Hummingbird)I Am Trying to Break Your HeartKamera Radio CureWar on WarVenus Stopped the TrainI'm the Man Who Loves YouThe Good PartPot Kettle BlackAshes of American FlagsPoor PlacesShakin' SugarReservationsCars Can't EscapeThe Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel FoxtrotA Magazine Called SunsetRemember to Remember (Hummingbird)I Am Trying to Break Your HeartKamera Radio CureWar on WarJesus, Etc.Ashes of American Flags (Stravinsky Mix) Heavy Metal DrummerI'm the Man Who Loves YouPot Kettle BlackPoor PlacesReservationsLonely in the Deep End: Demos, Drafts, Instrumentals, Etc.Love Will (Let You Down)Lost Poem DemoI'm the Only One Who Lets Her DownHas Anybody Seen My Pencil?The Good PartA Magazine Called SunsetA Magazine Called Sunset (Backing Track)Anniversary (Nothing Up My Sleeve)KameraI'm the Man Who Loves YouI Am Trying to Break Your HeartJesus, Etc.Reservations (Backing Track)Let Me Come Home (Synth)Ooby DoobySnoozin' at The Pageant - Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MOI Am Trying to Break Your HeartI'm the Man Who Loves YouWar on WarKamera Radio CureA Shot in the ArmShe's a JarI'm Always in LoveSunken TreasureJesus, Etc. Heavy Metal DrummerPot Kettle BlackAshes of American FlagsNot for the Season (Laminated Cat)ReservationsCalifornia StarsRed-Eyed and BlueI Got You (At the End of the Century)MisunderstoodFar, Far AwayOuttasite (Outta Mind)I'm a WheelTRANSMISSION: 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT - Chicago, IL, With Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatisInterview, Pt. 1War on War (Live in Studio)Interview, Pt. 2Interview, Pt. 3I'm the Man Who Loves You (Live in Studio) *Interview, Pt. 4Should've Been in Love (Live in Studio)Interview, Pt. 5She's a Jar (Live in Studio)Interview, Pt. 6Ashes of American Flags (Live in Studio)*previously issued on the "War On War" CD single in the UKBookletNew liner notes by Bob MehrExtensive conversation among Jeff Tweedy, Glenn Kotche, Jim O'Rourke, and set co-producer Cheryl Pawelski8 CD Super Deluxe CD Edition82 previously unreleased tracks(see above track lists)Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)American Aquarium: Building Yankee Hotel FoxtrotHere Comes Everybody: Building Yankee Hotel FoxtrotThe Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel FoxtrotLonely in the Deep End: Demos, Drafts, Instrumentals, Etc.TRANSMISSION CD: 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT - Chicago, IL, With Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatisSnoozin' at The Pageant - Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MOBookletNew liner notes by Bob MehrExtensive conversation among Jeff Tweedy, Glenn Kotche, Jim O'Rourke, and set co-producer Cheryl Pawelski7 LP Deluxe Edition39 previously unreleased tracks(see above track lists)Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel FoxtrotPerformances from TRANSMISSION - 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT-Chicago, IL with Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatisSnoozin' at The Pageant - Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MOBookletNew liner notes by Bob Mehr Deluxe Edition39 previously unreleased tracks(see above track lists)Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel FoxtrotSnoozin' at The Pageant - Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MOPerformances from TRANSMISSION - 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT-Chicago, IL with Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis2 CD Expanded Edition18 previously unreleased tracksYankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)Alternate album version (The Unified Theory of Everything) plus bonus tracks:I Am Trying to Break Your Heart (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) Kamera (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) Radio Cure (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)War on War (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)Jesus, Etc. (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)Ashes of American Flags (Stravinsky Mix) (The Unified Theory of Everything Version) Heavy Metal Drummer (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)I'm the Man Who Loves You (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)Pot Kettle Black (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)Poor Places (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)Reservations (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)Shakin' Sugar (American Aquarium Version)Venus Stopped the Train (Here Comes Everybody Version)Remember to Remember (Hummingbird) (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)A Magazine Called Sunset (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)The Good Part (Here Comes Everybody Version)Not for the Season (Laminated Cat) (Here Comes Everybody Version)Cars Can't Escape (Here Comes Everybody Version)2 LP versionYankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)



