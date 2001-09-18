Wilco Shares Previously Unreleased Version Of "A Magazine Called Sunset," From Upcoming 'Yankee Hotel Foxtrot' Special Editions

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Wilco has released "A Magazine Called Sunset (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)," a previously unreleased version of the song from the forthcoming Super Deluxe and Deluxe editions of the group's landmark 2002 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. Those editions of the album and five others are due September 30 on Nonesuch Records and are available to pre-order now.

Wilco's now-classic album has been remastered and will be available as part of each edition. The Super Deluxe version comprises eleven vinyl LPs and one CD—including demos, drafts, and instrumentals, charting the making of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot—plus a live 2002 concert recording and a September 2001 radio performance and interview. That box set includes eighty-two previously unreleased music tracks as well as a new book featuring an interview with singer/songwriter/guitarist Jeff Tweedy, drummer Glenn Kotche, and Jim O'Rourke, who mixed the acclaimed 2002 album; an in-depth essay by journalist/author Bob Mehr; and previously unseen photos of the band making the album in their Chicago studio, The Loft.

Wilco was recently featured on the cover of Uncut magazine for the first time; the magazine called them "America's greatest band," referring to Yankee Hotel Foxtrot as "a cast-iron rock classic."

YANKEE HOTEL FOXTROT 2022 Editions:
11 LP & 1 CD Super Deluxe Edition
82 previously unreleased tracks

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot:
I Am Trying to Break Your Heart
Kamera
Radio Cure
War on War
Jesus, Etc.
Ashes of American Flags
Heavy Metal Drummer
I'm the Man Who Loves You
Pot Kettle Black
Poor Places
Reservations

Remastered and cut by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering

American Aquarium: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Anniversary (Nothing up My Sleeve)
Venus Stopped the Train
Poor Places
I Am Trying to Break Your Heart
American Aquarium
Cars Can't Escape
Kamera
War On War *
I'm the Man Who Loves You *
Ashes of American Flags
Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)
Shakin' Sugar
Let Me Come Home
Poor Places
Reservations
*previously issued on a limited-edition vinyl 7"

Here Comes Everybody: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)
Remember to Remember (Hummingbird)
I Am Trying to Break Your Heart
Kamera
Radio Cure
War on War
Venus Stopped the Train
I'm the Man Who Loves You
The Good Part
Pot Kettle Black
Ashes of American Flags
Poor Places
Shakin' Sugar
Reservations
Cars Can't Escape

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

A Magazine Called Sunset
Remember to Remember (Hummingbird)
I Am Trying to Break Your Heart
Kamera
Radio Cure
War on War
Jesus, Etc.
Ashes of American Flags (Stravinsky Mix)
Heavy Metal Drummer
I'm the Man Who Loves You
Pot Kettle Black
Poor Places
Reservations

Lonely in the Deep End: Demos, Drafts, Instrumentals, Etc.

Love Will (Let You Down)
Lost Poem Demo
I'm the Only One Who Lets Her Down
Has Anybody Seen My Pencil?
The Good Part
A Magazine Called Sunset
A Magazine Called Sunset (Backing Track)
Anniversary (Nothing Up My Sleeve)
Kamera
I'm the Man Who Loves You
I Am Trying to Break Your Heart
Jesus, Etc.
Reservations (Backing Track)
Let Me Come Home (Synth)
Ooby Dooby

Snoozin' at The Pageant - Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart
I'm the Man Who Loves You
War on War
Kamera
Radio Cure
A Shot in the Arm
She's a Jar
I'm Always in Love
Sunken Treasure
Jesus, Etc.
Heavy Metal Drummer
Pot Kettle Black
Ashes of American Flags
Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)
Reservations
California Stars
Red-Eyed and Blue
I Got You (At the End of the Century)
Misunderstood
Far, Far Away
Outtasite (Outta Mind)
I'm a Wheel

TRANSMISSION: 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT - Chicago, IL, With Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

Interview, Pt. 1
War on War (Live in Studio)
Interview, Pt. 2
Interview, Pt. 3
I'm the Man Who Loves You (Live in Studio) *
Interview, Pt. 4
Should've Been in Love (Live in Studio)
Interview, Pt. 5
She's a Jar (Live in Studio)
Interview, Pt. 6
Ashes of American Flags (Live in Studio)
*previously issued on the "War On War" CD single in the UK

Booklet
New liner notes by Bob Mehr
Extensive conversation among Jeff Tweedy, Glenn Kotche, Jim O'Rourke, and set co-producer Cheryl Pawelski

8 CD Super Deluxe CD Edition
82 previously unreleased tracks
(see above track lists)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)
American Aquarium: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
Here Comes Everybody: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
Lonely in the Deep End: Demos, Drafts, Instrumentals, Etc.
TRANSMISSION CD: 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT - Chicago, IL, With Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis
Snoozin' at The Pageant - Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

Booklet
New liner notes by Bob Mehr
Extensive conversation among Jeff Tweedy, Glenn Kotche, Jim O'Rourke, and set co-producer Cheryl Pawelski

7 LP Deluxe Edition
39 previously unreleased tracks
(see above track lists)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)
The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
Performances from TRANSMISSION - 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT-Chicago, IL with Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis
Snoozin' at The Pageant - Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

Booklet
New liner notes by Bob Mehr

Digital Deluxe Edition
39 previously unreleased tracks
(see above track lists)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)
The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
Snoozin' at The Pageant - Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO
Performances from TRANSMISSION - 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT-Chicago, IL with Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

2 CD Expanded Edition
18 previously unreleased tracks

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

Alternate album version (The Unified Theory of Everything) plus bonus tracks:
I Am Trying to Break Your Heart (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)
Kamera (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)
Radio Cure (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)
War on War (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)
Jesus, Etc. (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)
Ashes of American Flags (Stravinsky Mix) (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)
Heavy Metal Drummer (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)
I'm the Man Who Loves You (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)
Pot Kettle Black (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)
Poor Places (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)
Reservations (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)
Shakin' Sugar (American Aquarium Version)
Venus Stopped the Train (Here Comes Everybody Version)
Remember to Remember (Hummingbird) (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)
A Magazine Called Sunset (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)
The Good Part (Here Comes Everybody Version)
Not for the Season (Laminated Cat) (Here Comes Everybody Version)
Cars Can't Escape (Here Comes Everybody Version)

2 LP version
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)






