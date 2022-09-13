Kid Cudi Reveals Pre-Save For Anxiously Awaited New Album & Netflix Project Entergalactic





Sun Nov 20, 2022 - Paris, France

Tue Nov 22, 2022 - Milan, Italy. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, actor and director Kid Cudi has announced a pre-save for his anxiously awaited tenth full-length album and one of the most anticipated projects of 2022, Entergalactic. In addition to the pre-save, Cudi and NETFLIX also revealed the official trailer for the project. The show and the album will be released on September 30th.Cudi commented, "Entergalactic is everything I've always wanted to do, create a long-form visual companion to an album. It all started with the music which helped bring this storyline and these characters to life. Entergalactic is unlike anything I've ever done, certainly my most ambitious project to date; I can't wait for you to finally experience it." To The Moon " Tour 2022 (remaining dates):Mon Sep 12, 2022 - Brooklyn, NYWed Sep 14, 2022 - Toronto, ONFri Sep 16, 2022 - Chicago, ILSat Sep 17, 2022 - Cleveland, OH (Moon Man's Landing Festival)Tue Oct 17, 2022 - Tokyo, JapanSat Nov 12, 2022 - Berlin, GermanySun Nov 13, 2022 - Amsterdam, NetherlandsTue Nov 15, 2022 - London, UKThu Nov 17, 2022 - Brussels, BelgiumSun Nov 20, 2022 - Paris, FranceTue Nov 22, 2022 - Milan, Italy.



