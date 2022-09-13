Breland Releases Debut Album, Video And Live Dates





Bad Realm Records/ Atlantic Records/ Warner Music Nashville multi-talent BRELAND has released his genre-melding debut album, CROSS COUNTRY. Marking the release he has revealed the video for new single 'For What It's Worth'.

Directed by Alex Bittan, the video was filmed in Texas and portrays the strength, determination, and dedication it takes for PBR (Professional Bull Riders) star, Ezekiel Mitchell who went from teaching himself bull riding by watching YouTube videos to become one of the world's leading bull riders. His inspiring story has similar parallels to BRELAND's career in music who has just been nominated for the CMA Awards Musical Event of the Year ('Beers On Me' - Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY).

"Before shooting the music video, I had only peripherally been aware of PBR and wouldn't have been able to imagine what these athletes endure in the spirit of competition," explains BRELAND. "Learning about Ezekiel and his unusual path to PBR instantly reminded me of myself and the bridges I'm trying to build within country music. I loved the filming process because I mostly just got to enjoy a thrilling new sport, but I also got to know an incredible young talent that is shifting people's perception of bull riding. I'm excited to see where and how our paths cross again, but grateful to have such a budding star like Zeke represented in this video."




