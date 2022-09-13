Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 13/09/2022

Rina Sawayama's New Album "Hold The Girl" Will Be Released This Friday, September 16

Hot Songs Around The World

About Damn Time
Lizzo
249 entries in 21 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
582 entries in 28 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
268 entries in 23 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
171 entries in 16 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
442 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rina Sawayama has released new single "Hurricans" from her upcoming album, "Hold the Girl." Pre-order "Hold The Girl" on exclusive vinyl, CD and cassette now here before its September 16 release.

The track follows the album's title track, plus singles "Phantom" and "Catch Me in the Air." Earlier this summer, Sawayama released the upcoming album's lead single, "This Hell." Sawayama had performed "This Hell" and "Catch Me in the Air" on her recent world tour.

Sawayama self-released her debut EP, "Rina," in 2017. After signing to Dirty Hit in 2020, she released her debut studio album, "Sawayama," to critical acclaim. The album featured hit singles "XS" and "STFU!"

In 2021, Sawayama released her remix of "Chosen Family" with Elton John. Later that year, she appeared on a remix of "Free Woman" on Lady Gaga's "Dawn of Chromatica" album.

In 2023, Sawayama will make her feature film debut alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.7176509 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019094944000244 secs