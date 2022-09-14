Eli Smart Announces New EP "Aloha Soul"





28 October - London Calling, Amsterdam New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Hawaii via Liverpool's rising star Eli Smart announces his upcoming EP "Aloha Soul" and shares new taste from it "Cry At The Comedy" out now via Polydor. Once again building upon Eli's distinctive sound, an effortlessly groovy bassline underpins this soulful surf pop anthem, evoking scenes of an evening party by the beach. "Cry At The Comedy" not only showcases Eli's talent for penning immediately irresistible songs, but his technical proficiency as a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist.Speaking on the track, Eli adds: "I wrote "Cry At The Comedy" in a moment of frustration during lockdown. It was a very telling time for people's ideologies and there was a lot of confrontation going on in my immediate circle of people. I was really over people denying responsibility in such a serious situation and living recklessly in the guise of "peace and love" and "good vibes". This tune was written about the chilling irony of being so blinded and trapped by one's own ideology that it makes you wanna cry at the deep tragic comedy of it all."Working with the acclaimed producer of Arlo Parks, Gianluca Buccellati, has allowed Eli to explore and expand his authentic sound on the upcoming EP 'Aloha Soul', a unique blend of Tropicana, timeless guitar pop and blue-eyed soul. Eli's work remains impassioned and stirring, whilst preserving a swingy and high-spirited essence imbued with warmth.Originally hailing from Kauai, where he was raised by a family of musicians and grew up on a diet of soul legends such as Gladys Knight, Jimi Hendrix, Prince and The Beatles, Eli has returned to the UK this year, and already taken it by storm. After supporting fellow Liverpudlian's Stone on their UK tour and a slot at The Great Escape, Eli then joined Miles Kane on his UK tour dates. Having already cut his teeth with some of the UKs most exciting artists, and now a string of it's festival appearances at Green Man, Boardmasters & Neighbourhood, Eli is quickly cementing himself as a must-watch live act and will be out on the road again with Brooke Combe and Cassia later this year.Eli rose to prominence early last year with the release of his debut EP 'Boonie Town' in early 2021, four glorious tracks that showcased Smart's irresistible, sun-dappled vision. From the gorgeously sweet bitter tang of lead track "Come Down" to the doo-wop swagger of "No Destination"; the twinkling falsetto croons on the irrepressibly lovestruck anthem-in-waiting "Highschool Steady" to last year's "Cruella Deville", which became a sleeper smash on radio and won him fans in the likes of Clara Amfo, Elton John, Greg James, Adele Roberts, Gemma Bradley and more. Earlier this year Eli shared the gorgeous "AM to PM", and "B-Side" which was quickly adopted by Jack Saunders & Gilles Peterson and now returns with the start of a new project that will undoubtedly be an even bigger one for this star in the making.Eli Smart Live Dates:29 September - Arts Club Theatre, Liverpool w. Brooke Combe30 September - Headrow House, Leeds w. Brooke Combe3 October - The Louisiana, Bristol w. Brooke Combe4 October - Rough Trade, Nottingham w. Brooke Combe6 October - Courtyard Theatre, London w. Brooke Combe6 October - Windmill Residency Announce7 October - The Garage, Glasgow w. Brooke Combe7 October - Windmill Residency On Sale11 October - SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow w. Cassia12 October - Newcastle Uni, Newcastle w. Cassia13 October - Academy 2, Manchester w. Cassia14 October - Wardrobe, Leeds w. Cassia16 October - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham w. Cassia18 October - Trinity, Bristol w. Cassia19 October - Institute 3, Birmingham w. Cassia20 October - Koko, London w. Cassia28 October - London Calling, Amsterdam



