The Howlers Reveal Sentimental Video For 'The Boy I Was Before'



On the video, vocalist and guitarist Adam Young explains, "Growing up in the world we did, in the areas we cut our teeth, everything is stacked against you, but your loved ones shield you from the reality's of the world around you. So as kids you tend to see the world through the rose tinted specs of youth. We really wanted to reflect these little moments so we asked our families to dig out our childhood videos and photos for this track, not only to really hit home what the song is about but also to show them how thankful we are for that love."



The East London desert rock trio take a trip down memory lane with a skip in their step on this new number which shines a spotlight on a solid, primal drumbeat and quintessential hip-shaking guitar riffs.



Speaking about the new single, Adam elaborates, "Put simply, 'The Boy I was Before' is a track about growing up in a world that is stacked against you and holding onto the dreams we have as kids. When you're younger you see the world through rose-tinted glasses, and when you grow up in areas like we did, the idea that you can do anything is systematically reinforced in you as a child, because unbeknown to you as a kid it goes against all the odds."



"There's a line in the song 'every kid in the neighbourhood knows it's not where you've been but where your gonna go,' and it's about the innocence of wanting to make a better life for you and those around you against all the odds and that's something that I think resonates with everyone."



The Howlers burst back onto the scene earlier this summer with euphoric return 'Nothing To Lose'. Inspired by soul and Motown, the track is a melting pot of warm and nostalgic sounds blended with fiery and fresh tones, and it was ultimately vocalist Adam Young's foray into the back catalogue of tambourine player Norman Whitfield which led to the creation of the single first and foremost. And visually boasting single and EP artwork by Brian Cannon (Oasis, The Verve), the images captured at a Soul All Nighter in Wigan, 2012, lend themselves perfectly to the sound and themes The Howlers are conveying with this new project.



'The Boy I Was Before' follows the announcement of the band's second EP 'Further Down The Line', a collection of four tracks which evidence a leap in maturity sonically, whilst still staying true to the trademark Howlers musicality, it's been produced by Chris Ostler and Tommy Taylor from



2022 Live Dates

13th

7th October - Colours, London



