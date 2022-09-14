Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Oldies 14/09/2022

John Mellencamp To Reissue 'Scarecrow'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Mellencamp confirms a reissue of his beloved 1985 album Scarecrow (on Mercury/UME/Universal Music and shares "Small Town (2022 Remaster)" as well as two previously unreleased versions, "Small Town (Writer's Demo)" and "Small Town (Acoustic Version)."
The Scarecrow Deluxe reissue is set for release November 4 as a box set including 2 CDs of newly remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.

His eighth studio album, Scarecrow was originally released in 1985 and is one of Mellencamp's most beloved albums. The album contains three chart topping hits—"R.O.C.K In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60's Rock)" "Lonely Ol' Night" and "Small Town"—and reached #2 on the U.S. chart.

John Mellencamp—Scarecrow Deluxe:
CD1
1. Rain On The Scarecrow
2. Grandma's Theme
3. Small Town
4. Minutes To Memories
5. Lonely Ol' Night
6. The Face Of The Nation
7. Justice And Independence '85
8. Between A Laugh And A Tear
9. Rumbleseat
10. You've Got To Stand For Somethin'
11. R.O.C.K. IN THE U.S.A. (A Salute To 60's Rock)
12. The Kind Of Fella I Am
13. Small Town (Acoustic Version)

CD2
1. Under The Boardwalk
2. Lonely Ol' Night (Rough Mix)
3. Between A Laugh And A Tear (Writer's Demo)
4. Carolina Shag
5. Cold Sweat
6. Rumbleseat (Writer's Demo)
7. Smart Guys
8. R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60's Rock) (Rough Mix)
9. Minutes To Memories (Rough Mix)
10. Shama Lama Ding Dong
11. Small Town (Writer's Demo)

Mellencamp's latest studio album, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, is out now to critical acclaim. Read interviews with Wall Street Journal, NPR Morning Edition, WTF with Marc Maron, The Washington Post, Top40-Charts.com and more in one sheet. The New Yorker raves, "Mellencamp is a poet of ennui, making him an apt mouthpiece for our moment," while Rolling Stone praises "Mellencamp has made an urgent-feeling, musically rich record..."

Mellencamp is a member of the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation's Champion Award, The Woody Guthrie Award, the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award, and most recently, the Founders Award, the top honour assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.






