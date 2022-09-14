John Mellencamp To Reissue 'Scarecrow'



The Scarecrow



His eighth studio album, Scarecrow was originally released in 1985 and is one of Mellencamp's most beloved albums. The album contains three chart topping hits—"R.O.C.K In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60's Rock)" "Lonely Ol' Night" and "Small Town"—and reached #2 on the U.S. chart.



John Mellencamp—Scarecrow Deluxe:

CD1

1. Rain On The Scarecrow

2. Grandma's Theme

3. Small Town

4. Minutes To Memories

5. Lonely Ol' Night

6. The Face Of The Nation

7.

8. Between A Laugh And A Tear

9. Rumbleseat

10. You've Got To Stand For Somethin'

11. R.O.C.K. IN THE U.S.A. (A Salute To 60's Rock)

12. The Kind Of Fella I Am

13. Small Town (Acoustic Version)



CD2

1. Under The Boardwalk

2. Lonely Ol' Night (Rough Mix)

3. Between A Laugh And A Tear (Writer's Demo)

4. Carolina Shag

5. Cold Sweat

6. Rumbleseat (Writer's Demo)

7. Smart Guys

8. R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60's Rock) (Rough Mix)

9. Minutes To Memories (Rough Mix)

10. Shama Lama Ding Dong

11. Small Town (Writer's Demo)



Mellencamp's latest studio album, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, is out now to critical acclaim. Read interviews with Wall Street Journal, NPR Morning Edition, WTF with Marc Maron, The Washington Post, Top40-Charts.com and more in one sheet. The New Yorker raves, "Mellencamp is a poet of ennui, making him an apt mouthpiece for our moment," while Rolling Stone praises "Mellencamp has made an urgent-feeling, musically rich record..."



