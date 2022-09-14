Yuna Announces West Coast Tour Dates





November 12 - Anaheim, CA - Parish Room at House of Blues. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Internationally renowned alt-R&B singer Yuna announces new tour dates on the west coast for the US and Canada in support of her upcoming new full-length album Y5, which comes out on November 11. Aptly titled the "November Tour," Yuna has select performances scheduled for Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Oakland, Los Angeles and Anaheim. Pre-sale begins on Wednesday, September 14 at 10:00 AM local time. General on sale starts Friday, September 16 at 10:00 AM local time.Earlier this month, Yuna released a groove-filled new three-track project titled Y4, featuring the vibrant new single "Fool 4 U," and music video directed by her husband Adam Sinclair. Y4 is the fourth EP to her pentalogy of EP's which will culminate as the full-length album, Y5 this November. Rather than follow a traditional release structure, Yuna has unveiled bite-sized pieces of the album throughout 2022 to allow every track to be a standout moment.Although the pandemic was challenging for musicians, the global pause was a blessing in disguise for alternative R&B artist Yuna, who hails from sunny, tropical Malaysia. After ten years on the road, the musician spent 18 months back home in Kuala Lumpur and finding herself no longer in constant motion helped re-balance her priorities and shifted how Yuna wants to approach her career as a musician going forward. With nothing else to do, the singer transformed her father's office into a studio and taught herself how to produce."Making this album takes me back to that time when I was an independent artist making music in my bedroom in Malaysia," Yuna reflects. "I want to focus on making things that make me happy, instead of the things that make me stressed out. I want to find that balance. With this new album, I feel reborn as an artist."Known for music that speaks to the soul, with a breezy and effervescent tone that organically blends pop, folk, and R&B Yuna's sound is entirely her own. Her personally charged songs are deeply felt and melodically irresistible, combining her engaging voice and expressive songcraft with imaginative production to create wholly distinctive music that's won her accolades around the globe.Yuna has been featured in NPR, Vogue, ELLE, The Cut, MTV, Forbes, PAPER, and The Guardian, to name a few, and has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Seth Meyers and The Daily Show, etc. For concert tickets and more information on Yuna, visit yunamusic.com.TOUR DATES:November 3 - Vancouver, BC - The Wise HallNovember 4 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou'sNovember 5 - Portland, OR - HoloceneNovember 9 - Oakland, CA - Yoshi'sNovember 10 - Oakland, CA - Yoshi'sNovember 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Peppermint ClubNovember 12 - Anaheim, CA - Parish Room at House of Blues.



