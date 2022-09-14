Will Sheff (Okkervil River) Emerges From Chaos With Grace On "In The Thick Of It"



Says Sheff: ""In the Thick of It" is a song about moments of grace right in the frenetic middle of things. I wrote it remotely with Will Graefe in a frantic flight out of L.A. to the desert. Zac Rae leads the charge on piano and I asked Cassandra Jenkins to sing the song along with me. I had this big music video planned, but then everybody who was supposed to make the video got COVID. So I borrowed a camera and sang the song while walking my dog Larry through some of our favorite spots in the city. We had a great time and we only spent 200 dollars."



Produced by Sheff and recorded over three different sessions with John Congleton (St. Vincent, The War On Drugs), Matt Linesch (Edward Sharpe, Gil Landry), and Marshall Vore (Phoebe Bridgers, Conor Oberst), Nothing Specialfinds Sheff operating on an idiosyncratic yet intuitive internal logic. The album is already attracting praise, with The New York Times saying it "harnesses both the glow of poetry and the gravity of hymns" while Vanity Fair deems it "a great place to jump into the lush and brainy folk rock he's been perfecting for years." Stereogum describes lead single "Estrangement Zone" as "an anxious parable about society's decline that somehow manages to sound futuristic and ramshackle all at once" and Brooklyn Vegan calls the title track "a delicate, pretty, melancholic waltz."



In a new profile at Vanity Fair, Sheff delves deep into the personal circumstances that informed the creation of Nothing Special, what prompted him to put a record out under his own name, and his mental reframing of what rock and roll is. Read the Vanity Fair feature here.



Will Sheff has also announced national headlining tour dates in support ofNothing Special, including a special Los Angeles release show on October 7 at the Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever. See full dates below.



10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever (Release Show)

11/03 — Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre

11/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

11/05 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

11/06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Collectivo

11/08 — Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater

11/09 — Grand Rapids @ Pyramid Scheme

11/10 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

11/11 — Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

11/13 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/14 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

11/15 — Washington DC @

11/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

11/18 — New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

11/19 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony

11/20 — Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

11/21 — Portland, ME @ SPACE



Nothing Special:

"The

"In The Thick Of It"

"Estrangement Zone"

"Nothing Special"

"Holy Man"

"Like The Last Time"

"Marathon Girl"

