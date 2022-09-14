iHeartMedia Expands Metaverse Footprint With The Launch Of iHeartLand On Roblox



He served up Gold-selling 2018 playlist I Met You When I Was 18 and Gold-selling 2020 debut album ~how i'm feeling~ along with a procession of hits, including the Platinum hit " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) iHeartMedia today opened the gates to iHeartLand on Roblox, cementing itself as a go-to destination and pioneer in the rapidly-expanding metaverse. iHeartLand is a one-of-a-kind place where gaming, live events, never-ending entertainment, music and the most popular talent converge to offer fans a premiere interactive experience. Users on Roblox will become music tycoons by collecting sound energy throughout iHeartLand to power their own customized music studio as well as unlock upgrades, fan experiences and rewards. Users can also visit different branded spaces like the State Farm Neighborhood featuring Jake from State Farm and Intel House of Wonder to engage with other avatars, play games and more."We're always looking for more ways to connect with our audience and provide the kind of unique experiences only iHeartMedia can offer, and we're thrilled to expand our footprint in the metaverse by opening iHeartLand on Roblox," said Conal Byrne, CEO of the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. "Our scale and reach across all forms of entertainment give iHeart an elite position to bring the hottest artists, freshest music and biggest podcasts to Roblox. iHeartLand on Roblox is set to blow all expectations away."To celebrate its launch on Roblox, iHeartLand's State Farm Park will host a video performance from multi-platinum singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Lauv on September 16 at 7 p.m. ET. Lauv will perform songs from his new album "All 4 Nothing," and fans can walk the red carpet and take selfies with his NPC (non-player character). The kickoff concert will be followed by an album release party with Charlie Puth on October 7, where new music will be performed for the first time in celebration of his upcoming album CHARLIE. State Farm Park, the epicenter of iHeartLand, will host a total of 20 can't-miss events in the next year. In addition to Lauv and Charlie Puth, "The Trap Nerds" will also join the lineup for a special podcast event later this year."I'm so excited to be the first artist to perform at iHeartLand's State Farm Park on Roblox and can't wait to share this unique experience with my fans," said Lauv. "It's my first concert in the metaverse so hope you all enjoy it as much as I did performing."In addition to the large-scale venue events throughout the year, iHeartLand will be an always-on destination for users to become music tycoons.Upon arriving to iHeartLand, each user will be given a simple music studio to personalize. From there, users will build their way towards a music empire by harnessing the power of audio and must search the streets of iHeartLand to collect sound energy to deposit back at their studio. The sound energy powers the studio while generating listeners and iHeartBucks, which are used in-experience to upgrade their studio with cool equipment, playlist programming, studio pets and more. Users will be encouraged to explore other player studios to check out their customizations and music while collecting more sound energy, keeping them entertained and engaged.Built to feel like the ultimate block party, iHeartLand brings together the best of Roblox and fan events to give users a one-of-a-kind experience. More exciting new features in iHeartLand on Roblox, including how to power up the experience, include: State Farm Neighborhood: With the launch of Jake from State Farm on Roblox, State Farm Neighborhood will amplify the iHeartLand experience with Jake's daily quest board. Located next to State Farm Park and accessible through a pedestrian bridge, State Farm Neighborhood resembles the look and feel of a street festival with interactive features such as a Ferris wheel, food trucks and access to a special sky-top viewing platform with unobstructed aerial views of the State Farm Park main stage where today's biggest artists like Lauv and Charlie Puth will perform. Users can complete Jake's daily quests and play mini games to win iHeartBucks which can be used in State Farm Neighborhood to purchase unique verch (virtual merchandise) and gear for their avatar, including an outfit resembling Jake's iconic khakis and red polo."We are excited to bring Jake to the Roblox metaverse - we have integrated him in virtual worlds as an avatar before with other initiatives and younger generations have interacted positively with him, so we knew this was a natural next step," said Alyson Griffin, State Farm VP, Marketing. "Our transition to Roblox is aligned with our strategy to generate future demand by showing up in new places. We saw this collaboration with iHeartMedia as a great opportunity to reach younger generations through music and experiential opportunities and continue showing up as your good neighbor in the metaverse."Intel House of Wonder: Intel will bring a fantastical element to iHeartLand through the House of Wonder installation that encourages users to see the wonder in the world around them. At the House of Wonder, users will enter a surreal waterfront setting that stands out in iHeartLand as a can't-miss destination where they can power up their experience by using their iHeartBucks. The eye-catching location features dolphins in the courtyard and an Intel "Bong" button that plays the brand's iconic jingle, too. The House of Wonder will be crucial to the experience since it's the only way users can exchange their iHeartBucks for in-game Intel® Core™ processors, which will allow them to level up quicker as they explore iHeartLand by collecting and depositing sound energy into their music studios at faster speeds. The installation will also be the go-to destination for players to collect Wonderful emotes that enhance their concert experience with fun features like the ability to shoot rainbows and confetti during unforgettable moments."Intel is all for innovation, excitement and changing the world in wonderful and awe-inspiring ways," said John Coyne, Intel VP, Brand, Creative & Media. "We look to bring this to life in iHeartLand by empowering users in such a unique and thrilling fashion with the incorporation of the House of Wonder. It's an absolute pleasure to partner with iHeartMedia here to inspire the next generation, and be a catalyst for their innovative and imaginative minds; and to do it in the metaverse of all places? How wonderful is that?"iHeartLand was created by The Gang, an industry-leading developer specializing in Roblox. Click here to view a tour of the new iHeartLand on Roblox.For as much as he's known for intriguing and inventive soundscapes, multi-Platinum chart-topping singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Lauv asserts himself as a storyteller, first and foremost. His stories continue to enchant audiences everywhere by converting the magic around him into generational anthems. Starting his artist career in 2015, Lauv introduced himself with viral sensation "The Other," he landed a global smash in the form of "I Like Me Better." It tallied over 2 billion streams, while reaching Top 10 chart positioning at Top 40 radio and Top 5 chart positioning at Hot AC radio in the US, went sextuple-Platinum in the US and Platinum in twelve other countries. He served up Gold-selling 2018 playlist I Met You When I Was 18 and Gold-selling 2020 debut album ~how i'm feeling~ along with a procession of hits, including the Platinum hit " I'm So Tired " with Troye Sivan as well as Gold-certified singles "There's No Way" [feat. Julia Michaels] and " Lonely " [feat. Anne-Marie]." In between selling out headline tours and supporting Ed Sheeran in stadiums, he has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more. Lauv's second full-length album, All 4 Nothing, is out now featuring "26', "All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love)," "Kids Are Born Stars," and "Stranger."



