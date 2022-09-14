ODXC And Recky Reckz Drop New Hit Single "Steady"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ODXC is a multi-faceted music producer, videographer and director who is pushing the boundaries of audiovisual storytelling through intricate sound design and unique sonic aesthetics in his production. Hailing from Tottenham, north London, the fast-rising producer is breaking new ground with his original ideas and refreshing genre fusions. After much success with his In the Dungeon EP series, he has returned with brand-new single "Steady", which is the first single from his upcoming In the Dungeon: Chapter 3 EP. It arrives alongside a music video directed by ODXC.



The high-octane track will easily capture audiences, and the sharp lyricism provided by south-east London rapper Recky Reckz will resonate deeply with listeners and take them on a journey. Listeners will experience various emotions through melodic bars as Recky Reckz pours his heart out about making his way to the top. "I'm on my way to the top / Are you coming or not? / Came a long way from the block", he raps on the moving track, which he hopes will inspire others to take the steps to shape their future and rewrite their own story.



