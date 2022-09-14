You Me At Six Release "No Future? Yeah Right" Ft. Rou Reynolds (Enter Shikari)





Oct. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium - SOLD OUT New York, NY (Top40 Charts) English rock band You Me At Six have released their brand new single "No Future? Yeah Right" featuring Rou Reynolds of Enter Shikari via Rise Records. Complete with a soaring, defiant chorus, the track is an anthemic ode to taking a stand for yourself. "'No Future? Yeah Right' is a song that focuses in on breaking the chain of a negative cycle," says vocalist Josh Franceschi. "Sometimes we find ourselves under the spell of others' insecurities & if you let people hurt you, they will. Nothing is more disappointing than discovering someone's true colours and them being dark. Getting our long-time friend Rou to lend his skills to our angst and defiance made the song that much more profound.""No Future? Yeah Right" follows a near frenzy of excitement reached by fans online after the band confirmed their 8th studio record entitled Truth Decay, which will be out early next year. It is the second offering from the band's forthcoming album, following the release of the huge rock anthem "Deep Cuts" released in July. You Me At Six will hit the road in North America this fall, supporting Japanese rockers ONE OK ROCK. The tour kicks off September 19 in Austin, TX, and wraps October 20 with a SOLD OUT show in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visithttps://youmeatsix.co.uk/.YOU ME AT SIX TOUR DATESSept. 19 - Austin, TX @ Emo'sSept. 20 - Houston, TX @ House of BluesSept. 21 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues - SOLD OUTSept. 23 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues - SOLD OUTSept. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle - SOLD OUTSept. 25 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground - SOLD OUTSept. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music HallSept. 28 - Silver Spring, MD @ The FillmoreSept. 30 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein BallroomOct. 01 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues - SOLD OUTOct. 02 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda - SOLD OUTOct. 04 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel - SOLD OUTOct. 05 - Detroit, MI @ The FillmoreOct. 07 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues - SOLD OUTOct. 08 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall - SOLD OUTOct. 09 - Minneapolis, MN. @ The Fillmore - SOLD OUTOct. 11 - Denver, CO @ Ogden TheatreOct. 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The ComplexOct. 14 - Portland, OR. @ Roseland TheaterOct. 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre - SOLD OUTOct. 16 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - SOLD OUTOct. 19 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater - SOLD OUTOct. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium - SOLD OUT



