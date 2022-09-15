Makaya McCraven Releases "The Fours" From Upcoming Album 'In These Times'





Mar 30-Apr 2 Big Ears Festival Knoxville, TN New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago-based percussionist, composer, and producer Makaya McCraven has released "The Fours," the latest single and music visual from his forthcoming new album, In These Times, out September 23 via International Anthem / Nonesuch / XL Recordings. You can watch the video, directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa, on Top40-Charts.com!Makaya McCraven will perform music from In These Times at Public Records in Brooklyn on Monday, September 19, with a special, all-star line-up including Junius Paul, Brandee Younger, De'Sean Jones and the string quartet from the album: Marta Sofia Honer, Macie Stewart, Zara Zaharieva, and Lia Kohl, presented by International Anthem and QOBUZ.McCraven spent the summer touring the global jazz-festival circuit, with Paste magazine noting that his "boundary-pushing free improvisations" have categorized him as one of the "new generation of jazz masters." He headlined performances at NYC's Central Park Summerstage and the opening of Chicago's Salt Shed and played to some of the largest crowds at Newport Jazz Festival and Montreal Jazzfest, with WBGO noting of his recent appearance at Montreal: "(McCraven) showcased the many sides of his music, from hip-hop to the avant-garde. Whatever you call it, it's music you can dance to, and definitely connects with the audience."MAKAYA MCCRAVEN ON TOUR:Sep 19 Public Records Brooklyn, NYOct 15 Chan Centre for the Performing Arts Vancouver, BCOct 17 Bluebird Theater Denver, COOct 18 Lulu's Downstairs Manitou Springs, COOct 19 Fox Theatre Boulder, COOct 21 Revolution Hall Portland, OROct 23 The Independent San Francisco, CAOct 25 Earshot Jazz at Nectar Lounge Seattle, WAOct 27 Kuumbwa Jazz Center Santa Cruz, CAOct 28 The Outpost Albuquerque, NMOct 29 Musical Instrument Museum Phoenix, AZOct 30 Jazz Is Dead at The Lodge Room Los Angeles, CAFeb 5 Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TNMar 30-Apr 2 Big Ears Festival Knoxville, TN



