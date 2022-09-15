Justine Blazer's "Girl Singing The Blues" Reaches #1 On iTunes





Justine received nine nominations for this year's Josie New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-genre singer/songwriter, producer and recording artist Justine Blazer's newest album "Girl Singing the Blues" reached #1 on the iTunes Top 100 Blues Album chart this weekend! This marks Justine's debut into the blues genre and her first #1 hit record.The album has been receiving rave reviews from fans, radio and press, and has been featured in publications like Billboard Magazine, Spinex Music, Broadway World, Nash in Tune, The Sounds Won't Stop and more. She was also featured on the cover of Lazie Indie Music Magazine's August edition."My publicist, Colleen Lippert, texted me minutes before I was supposed to start my show at Bootleggers Inn on Saturday night and I about passed out and burst it into tears on stage! Dream come true! I'm so grateful and happy to celebrate this moment with my best friends and some amazing fans. I sincerely thank each and every one of you who bought this. I could not have done this without you!"Nashville-based producer, singer, songwriter, composer and recording artist Justine Blazer has been taking the musical world by storm - earning seven #1 singles on various independent charts. Her unique style of edgy country/pop/rock is infused with a hint of Detroit soul and modern vibes. She is a member of The Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music. Having opened for the likes of Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Lee Brice, Kathy Mattea, Regis Philbin, Lonestar and more, Justine has also received endorsements from Luna Guitars, Dean Guitars, Ram Trucks, Chrysler Incorporated and more. Justine Blazer is a proud member of the Recording Academy and GRAMMYs voter.Justine's music video for her popular single "Good Trouble" premiered on CMT in September of 2021 and she was up for six nominations at the 2021 Josie Music Awards, winning Best Rock Song of the Year (songwriter). She was a Grammy contender in 2021 for seven categories: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Producer of the Year, Best Arrangement, Best New Artist, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.Justine received nine nominations for this year's Josie Music Awards, which will take place on October 23, 2022 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN. She released her debut blues album, "Girl Singing the Blues," on August 30, 2022. The record hit #1 on the iTunes Top 100 Blues Albums chart on September 10, 2022.



