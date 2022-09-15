Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 15/09/2022

Riot Fest And System Seltzers Team Up To Launch New 2022 Festival Exclusive Beverage, Riot Pop!!

Riot Fest And System Seltzers Team Up To Launch New 2022 Festival Exclusive Beverage, Riot Pop!!

Hot Songs Around The World

About Damn Time
Lizzo
248 entries in 21 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
581 entries in 28 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
267 entries in 23 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
171 entries in 16 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
442 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Riot Fest is joining forces with pioneering beverage brand System Seltzers to create something special for this years' attendees, which will only be sold on-site within the festival grounds. Riot Pop!! is a refreshing seltzer with electrolytes, naturally gluten free and will be available in two fan-favorite flavors, Black Cherry (Cherry On!!) And Mango (Du-Mango 95).

In addition, Riot Pop!! will mark the festival debut of The First Inclusive Drinking System™, with each respective flavor being sold as a 0%, 5% and 8% ABV (alcohol by volume) option, which provides something for everyone whether you are engaging with alcohol or not. Riot Pop!! 5% and 8% ABV options only available for attendees 21+.

"As longtime fans and attendees, Riot Fest has always been one of the most authentic and welcoming spaces we have been a part of. As scenes evolve, so does the modern festival drinking experience. We are beyond stoked for the debut of Riot Pop!! and The First Inclusive Drinking System at this year's festival, providing a beverage option for everyone, whether you are engaging with alcohol or not." - Anthony Spina, Co-Founder System Seltzers

To celebrate, the teams will launch the Riot Pop!! Lounge on the grounds of the fest, complete with a custom-built half pipe showcasing surprise pro and emerging skaters, art installations and murals curated by All Star Press, an arcade zone supplied by Logan Arcade as well as the occasional surprise pizza drop from Professor Pizza and Chicago Pizza Summit. This provides a primo spot to relax between bands and immerse yourself in some of Chicago's emerging artists and skaters while toasting with Riot Pop!! Artists include Bird Milk (@bird_milk_), Tubs (@tubsz_illa), Jeff Pak (@jpak4ever) and Kozmo (@__kozmo__).

Logan Arcade (voted best pinball location in the US three years in a row) includes the cream of the game crop, with video games and classic pinball, the list is below:

Pinball - PBR Can Crusher
Video - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Pinball - Stranger Things
Video - Root Beer Tapper
Pinball - Metallica
Video - Burgertime
Pinball - Black Knight Sword of Rage
Video - Ghostbusters
Video - Dig Dug
Pinball - Walking Dead
Video - Marble Madness
Pinball - Game of Thrones
Video - Crystal Castles
Pinball - Ripley's Believe it or not
Video - Elevator Action
Pinball - Fire!
Video - Rhythm Tengoku
Video - F-Zero AX - Linked!
Video - F-Zero AX - Linked!
Video - Street Fighter 3rd Strike linked Japanese Candy Cab
Video - Street Fighter 3rd Strike linked Japanese Candy Cab
Video - Tetris Grand Master - Candy Cab
Video - Sonic The Fighters - Candy Cab
Video - War Gods
Video - Batman

Riot Fest takes place September 16-18 at Douglass Park in Chicago, with a massive slate of bands including headliners, The Misfits, Nine Inch Nails, My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cub, Yellowcard, Alkaline Trio and many many more. System Seltzers is available year round at participating retailers in Illinois and Wisconsin.
drinkriotpop.com
riotfest.org
https://systemseltzers.com






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0112770 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022389888763428 secs