Riot Fest And System Seltzers Team Up To Launch New 2022 Festival Exclusive Beverage, Riot Pop!!

https://systemseltzers.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Riot Fest is joining forces with pioneering beverage brand System Seltzers to create something special for this years' attendees, which will only be sold on-site within the festival grounds. Riot Pop!! is a refreshing seltzer with electrolytes, naturally gluten free and will be available in two fan-favorite flavors, Black Cherry (Cherry On!!) And Mango (Du-Mango 95).In addition, Riot Pop!! will mark the festival debut of The First Inclusive Drinking System™, with each respective flavor being sold as a 0%, 5% and 8% ABV (alcohol by volume) option, which provides something for everyone whether you are engaging with alcohol or not. Riot Pop!! 5% and 8% ABV options only available for attendees 21+."As longtime fans and attendees, Riot Fest has always been one of the most authentic and welcoming spaces we have been a part of. As scenes evolve, so does the modern festival drinking experience. We are beyond stoked for the debut of Riot Pop!! and The First Inclusive Drinking System at this year's festival, providing a beverage option for everyone, whether you are engaging with alcohol or not." - Anthony Spina, Co-Founder System SeltzersTo celebrate, the teams will launch the Riot Pop!! Lounge on the grounds of the fest, complete with a custom-built half pipe showcasing surprise pro and emerging skaters, art installations and murals curated by All Star Press, an arcade zone supplied by Logan Arcade as well as the occasional surprise pizza drop from Professor Pizza and Chicago Pizza Summit. This provides a primo spot to relax between bands and immerse yourself in some of Chicago's emerging artists and skaters while toasting with Riot Pop!! Artists include Bird Milk (@bird_milk_), Tubs (@tubsz_illa), Jeff Pak (@jpak4ever) and Kozmo (@__kozmo__).Logan Arcade (voted best pinball location in the US three years in a row) includes the cream of the game crop, with video games and classic pinball, the list is below:Pinball - PBR Can CrusherVideo - Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesPinball - Stranger ThingsVideo - Root Beer TapperPinball - MetallicaVideo - BurgertimePinball - Black Knight Sword of RageVideo - GhostbustersVideo - Dig DugPinball - Walking DeadVideo - Marble MadnessPinball - Game of ThronesVideo - Crystal CastlesPinball - Ripley's Believe it or notVideo - Elevator ActionPinball - Fire!Video - Rhythm TengokuVideo - F-Zero AX - Linked!Video - F-Zero AX - Linked!Video - Street Fighter 3rd Strike linked Japanese Candy CabVideo - Street Fighter 3rd Strike linked Japanese Candy CabVideo - Tetris Grand Master - Candy CabVideo - Sonic The Fighters - Candy CabVideo - War GodsVideo - BatmanRiot Fest takes place September 16-18 at Douglass Park in Chicago, with a massive slate of bands including headliners, The Misfits, Nine Inch Nails, My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cub, Yellowcard, Alkaline Trio and many many more. System Seltzers is available year round at participating retailers in Illinois and Wisconsin.drinkriotpop.comriotfest.orghttps://systemseltzers.com



