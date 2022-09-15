Riot Fest And System Seltzers Team Up To Launch New 2022 Festival Exclusive Beverage, Riot Pop!!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Riot Fest is joining forces with pioneering beverage brand System
Seltzers to create something special for this years' attendees, which will only be sold on-site within the festival grounds. Riot Pop!! is a refreshing seltzer with electrolytes, naturally gluten free and will be available in two fan-favorite flavors, Black
Cherry (Cherry On!!) And Mango
(Du-Mango 95).
In addition, Riot Pop!! will mark the festival debut of The First Inclusive Drinking System™, with each respective flavor being sold as a 0%, 5% and 8% ABV (alcohol by volume) option, which provides something for everyone whether you are engaging with alcohol or not. Riot Pop!! 5% and 8% ABV options only available for attendees 21+.
"As longtime fans and attendees, Riot Fest has always been one of the most authentic and welcoming spaces we have been a part of. As scenes evolve, so does the modern festival drinking experience. We are beyond stoked for the debut of Riot Pop!! and The First Inclusive Drinking System
at this year's festival, providing a beverage option for everyone, whether you are engaging with alcohol or not." - Anthony Spina, Co-Founder System
Seltzers
To celebrate, the teams will launch the Riot Pop!! Lounge on the grounds of the fest, complete with a custom-built half pipe showcasing surprise pro and emerging skaters, art installations and murals curated by All Star Press, an arcade zone supplied by Logan Arcade as well as the occasional surprise pizza drop from Professor Pizza
and Chicago Pizza
Summit. This provides a primo spot to relax between bands and immerse yourself in some of Chicago's emerging artists and skaters while toasting with Riot Pop!! Artists include Bird Milk (@bird_milk_), Tubs (@tubsz_illa), Jeff Pak (@jpak4ever) and Kozmo (@__kozmo__).
Logan Arcade (voted best pinball location in the US three years in a row) includes the cream of the game crop, with video games and classic pinball, the list is below:
Pinball - PBR Can Crusher
Video - Teenage Mutant Ninja
Turtles
Pinball - Stranger Things
Video - Root Beer Tapper
Pinball - Metallica
Video - Burgertime
Pinball - Black
Knight Sword
of Rage
Video - Ghostbusters
Video - Dig Dug
Pinball - Walking Dead
Video - Marble Madness
Pinball - Game of Thrones
Video - Crystal Castles
Pinball - Ripley's Believe it or not
Video - Elevator Action
Pinball - Fire!
Video - Rhythm Tengoku
Video - F-Zero AX - Linked!
Video - F-Zero AX - Linked!
Video - Street Fighter 3rd Strike
linked Japanese Candy Cab
Video - Street Fighter 3rd Strike
linked Japanese Candy Cab
Video - Tetris Grand Master - Candy Cab
Video - Sonic The Fighters - Candy Cab
Video - War Gods
Video - Batman
Riot Fest takes place September
16-18 at Douglass Park in Chicago, with a massive slate of bands including headliners, The Misfits, Nine Inch Nails, My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cub, Yellowcard, Alkaline Trio
and many many more. System
Seltzers is available year round at participating retailers in Illinois and Wisconsin.
