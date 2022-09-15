The Renowned Mexican Rapper Dharius Kicked Off His US Tour 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The renowned Mexican rapper Dharius kicked off his U.S. Tour this past weekend with his colleague rappers CKan, Mc Davo and Tiro Loko, performing in Omaha, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Chicago
at the legendary House of Blues with sold out shows. The tour will continue through October 26, performing in more than 30 cities.
Dharius fans have chanted from beginning to end the hits Lírica Onírica, La Raja, Mala Fama- Buena Vidha, Todos en La Cuadra Bien Locos, La Durango, Hey Morra, Qué Buen Fiestón and Serenata Pop, among other.
Dharius is currently promoting his 3rd and most recent studio album, Cuando Todo Acaba (When it All Ends), which already has over 107 million plays on Spotify, was recorded between Los Angeles, CA and his hometown Monterrey, Mexico and produced by Mauricio Garza.
Three years have passed since his previous album Mala Fama, Buena Vidha, time that allowed Dharius to move towards independence launching his own label and to release singles such Todos En La Cuadra Bien Locos, Espejismo, El Pasado Está Olvidado, 16 Toneladas, Arenosos and El Loquerón, which are part of the seventeen songs that make up the new album, in which Dharius with a different and very personal narrative, in addition to his characteristic simplicity and irreverent aesthetics, illustrates the depth and limits of the human being.
Todos en la Cuadra Bien Locos is an anthem that since its release has symbolized the union in national hip hop. With the participation of C-Kan, GeraMX, Santa
Fe Klan and Neto Peña, it gave way to a series of collaborations that today are characteristic of the scene. His video already has more than 94 million views on Youtube alone.
His honesty, freshness and breadth make it clear who is who in the scene. More than 20 years after starting his career, and almost 10 years as a soloist, Dharius is currently recognized as a great reference for many young talents who are just starting out.
US TOUR - 2022
Sep 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National
Centre
Sep 15 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works
Sep 16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Sep 17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Sep 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
Sep 21 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
Sep 22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Sep 23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Sep 24 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Sep 25 - Miami, FL - La Scala de Miami
Sep 26 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
Sep 27 - Birmingham, AL - Megasol
Sep 28 - Memphis, TN - Blue Moon Event Center
Sep 29 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
Sep 30 - Laredo, TX - Club C
Oct 1 - Mission, TX - La Catedral
Oct 2 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
Oct 3 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Oct 5 - Dallas, TX - Echo House
Oct 6 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
Oct 9 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Oct 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Oct 12 - Anaheim, CA - The Observatory
Oct 13 - Las Vegas, NV- House of Blues
Oct 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
Oct 16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Oct 17 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
Oct 20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music
Hall
Oct 21 -Salt Lake City - UT - The Depot
Oct 25 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
Oct 26 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre.