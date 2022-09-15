The Renowned Mexican Rapper Dharius Kicked Off His US Tour 2022





Oct 26 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The renowned Mexican rapper Dharius kicked off his U.S. Tour this past weekend with his colleague rappers CKan, Mc Davo and Tiro Loko, performing in Omaha, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Chicago at the legendary House of Blues with sold out shows. The tour will continue through October 26, performing in more than 30 cities.Dharius fans have chanted from beginning to end the hits Lírica Onírica, La Raja, Mala Fama- Buena Vidha, Todos en La Cuadra Bien Locos, La Durango, Hey Morra, Qué Buen Fiestón and Serenata Pop, among other.Dharius is currently promoting his 3rd and most recent studio album, Cuando Todo Acaba (When it All Ends), which already has over 107 million plays on Spotify, was recorded between Los Angeles, CA and his hometown Monterrey, Mexico and produced by Mauricio Garza.Three years have passed since his previous album Mala Fama, Buena Vidha, time that allowed Dharius to move towards independence launching his own label and to release singles such Todos En La Cuadra Bien Locos, Espejismo, El Pasado Está Olvidado, 16 Toneladas, Arenosos and El Loquerón, which are part of the seventeen songs that make up the new album, in which Dharius with a different and very personal narrative, in addition to his characteristic simplicity and irreverent aesthetics, illustrates the depth and limits of the human being.Todos en la Cuadra Bien Locos is an anthem that since its release has symbolized the union in national hip hop. With the participation of C-Kan, GeraMX, Santa Fe Klan and Neto Peña, it gave way to a series of collaborations that today are characteristic of the scene. His video already has more than 94 million views on Youtube alone.His honesty, freshness and breadth make it clear who is who in the scene. More than 20 years after starting his career, and almost 10 years as a soloist, Dharius is currently recognized as a great reference for many young talents who are just starting out.US TOUR - 2022Sep 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National CentreSep 15 - Buffalo, NY - Iron WorksSep 16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock ClubSep 17 - New York, NY - Irving PlazaSep 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living ArtsSep 21 - Washington, DC - Union StageSep 22 - Raleigh, NC - The RitzSep 23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead TheatreSep 24 - Orlando, FL - House of BluesSep 25 - Miami, FL - La Scala de MiamiSep 26 - Jacksonville, FL - UnderbellySep 27 - Birmingham, AL - MegasolSep 28 - Memphis, TN - Blue Moon Event CenterSep 29 - New Orleans, LA - House of BluesSep 30 - Laredo, TX - Club COct 1 - Mission, TX - La CatedralOct 2 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec TheatreOct 3 - Houston, TX - Warehouse LiveOct 5 - Dallas, TX - Echo HouseOct 6 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow PalaceOct 9 - San Diego, CA - House of BluesOct 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent BallroomOct 12 - Anaheim, CA - The ObservatoryOct 13 - Las Vegas, NV- House of BluesOct 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The BelascoOct 16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of SpadesOct 17 - San Jose, CA - The RitzOct 20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music HallOct 21 -Salt Lake City - UT - The DepotOct 25 - Seattle, WA - Neptune TheatreOct 26 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre.



