News
Tour Dates 16/09/2022

Harry Connick, Jr.'s "A Holiday Celebration Tour" To Kick Off At Hershey Theatre

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Harry Connick, Jr. is coming to Hershey Theatre on Friday, November 18, 2022, with "A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour." Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning musician, singer, composer, legendary live performer and multi-platinum best-selling artist, Harry Connick, Jr., announces "A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour." As 2022 draws to a close, Connick, Jr. is inviting fans to celebrate the holidays with him and his band as he crosses the country in concert this holiday season. The tour kicks off at Hershey Theatre and concludes on Christmas Eve in San Francisco at Davies Symphony Hall.

Long regarded as one of America's finest vocalists and pianists, Connick, Jr. has continued to establish himself as one of the most beloved artists performing holiday music to date. He has been thrilling audiences around the world for decades with his definitive take on Christmas classics, as well as his originals and fan favorites like "(It Must've Been Ol') Santa Claus" and "When My Heart Finds Christmas."

Harry Connick, Jr. - A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION TOUR:
11.18.22 Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
11.19.22 Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music
11.20.22 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
11.21.22 Washington D.C. - Kennedy Center
11.22.22 Durham, NC - DPAC
11.23.22 Durham, NC - DPAC
11.25.22 Cleveland, OH - KeyBank State Theatre
11.26.22 Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre
11.27.22 New York, NY - David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center
11.28.22 New York, NY - David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center
11.29.22 Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center
11.30.22 East Lansing, MI - Wharton Center
12.01.22 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre
12.03.22 Peoria, IL - Civic Theatre
12.04.22 St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
12.06.22 Denver, CO - Buell Theatre
12.07.22 Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
12.09.22 Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall
12.10.22 Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente
12.11.22 San Diego, CA - Civic Theatre
12.12.22 Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
12.13.22 Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
12.15.22 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Pantages Theatre
12.16.22 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Pantages Theatre
12.17.22 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Pantages Theatre
12.19.22 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall
12.20.22 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall
12.22.22 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
12.24.22 San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall






