Harry Connick, Jr.'s "A Holiday Celebration Tour" To Kick Off At Hershey Theatre

12.24.22 San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Harry Connick, Jr. is coming to Hershey Theatre on Friday, November 18, 2022, with "A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour." Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning musician, singer, composer, legendary live performer and multi-platinum best-selling artist, Harry Connick, Jr., announces "A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour." As 2022 draws to a close, Connick, Jr. is inviting fans to celebrate the holidays with him and his band as he crosses the country in concert this holiday season. The tour kicks off at Hershey Theatre and concludes on Christmas Eve in San Francisco at Davies Symphony Hall.Long regarded as one of America's finest vocalists and pianists, Connick, Jr. has continued to establish himself as one of the most beloved artists performing holiday music to date. He has been thrilling audiences around the world for decades with his definitive take on Christmas classics, as well as his originals and fan favorites like "(It Must've Been Ol') Santa Claus" and "When My Heart Finds Christmas." Harry Connick, Jr. - A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION TOUR:11.18.22 Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre11.19.22 Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music11.20.22 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater11.21.22 Washington D.C. - Kennedy Center11.22.22 Durham, NC - DPAC11.23.22 Durham, NC - DPAC11.25.22 Cleveland, OH - KeyBank State Theatre11.26.22 Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre11.27.22 New York, NY - David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center11.28.22 New York, NY - David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center11.29.22 Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center11.30.22 East Lansing, MI - Wharton Center12.01.22 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre12.03.22 Peoria, IL - Civic Theatre12.04.22 St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre12.06.22 Denver, CO - Buell Theatre12.07.22 Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium12.09.22 Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall12.10.22 Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente12.11.22 San Diego, CA - Civic Theatre12.12.22 Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center12.13.22 Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center12.15.22 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Pantages Theatre12.16.22 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Pantages Theatre12.17.22 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Pantages Theatre12.19.22 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall12.20.22 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall12.22.22 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall12.24.22 San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall



