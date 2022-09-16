|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Harry Connick, Jr.'s "A Holiday Celebration Tour" To Kick Off At Hershey Theatre
Hot Songs Around The World
As It Was
Harry Styles
601 entries in 28 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
277 entries in 23 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
258 entries in 21 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
183 entries in 16 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
449 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
Munich, Germany's Straightline Are Finally Back With Their New Record 'Keep Your Cool'- Out Thursday, September 15
Nikki Yanofsky Announces New Album Of 15 Vintage Jazz Standards 'Nikki By Starlight' Out October 21st
Imagine Dragons Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of 7X Platinum Landmark Debut Album With Night Visions (Expanded Edition) Out Now
Blue Note Records Announces Nov. 18 Release Of Elvin Jones Revival: Live At Pookie's Pub Thrilling Previously Unissued 1967 Live Recording
Americana Artist Deb Morrison Releases Eerie "Salton Sea" Music Video, Announces Los Angeles Record Release Show On 10/22 @ Hotel Cafe
Wilco Shares Previously Unreleased Version Of "A Magazine Called Sunset," From Upcoming 'Yankee Hotel Foxtrot' Special Editions