Ozuna Shares New Single 'La Copa'





In "La Copa",







Throughout the tour,



On the other hand, the international icon of reggaeton and Latin trap is also part of the official soundtrack of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with "Arhbo", a single that he recently released in collaboration with the Congolese-French rapper and singer Gims.



Ozuna, one of the most listened to Latin artists worldwide nowadays, presented his new concert tour during the month of July before massive audiences in several European cities. Upon his return to the US, he performed at ABC's "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series in Central Park, New York.



Kicking-off the celebration of



While, in recent days, he was confirmed to perform in a special event for the Billboard Latin



The multi-award-winning Puerto Rican singer and songwriter OZUNA is one of Latin music's most iconic and listened-to artists around the world. Since launching his career in 2015,



He won his first two Latin GRAMMYs® in November 2020, for his collaboration "Yo x Ti, Tú x Mí," with ROSALÍA. He also took home the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2021 Latin American New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global Latin music superstar OZUNA is celebrating big with the release of "La Copa" ("The Drink"). This new single from the multi-award-winning Puerto Rican singer-songwriter promises to become another international mega hit, thanks to its playful lyrics and energetic rhythmic style, which make it the perfect song to light up any party or celebration.In "La Copa", Ozuna humorously relates the story of a young man that, after a few drinks, the effects of alcohol make him lose inhibitions in front of a girl he is attracted to. "La Copa" was written by Ozuna, in collaboration with Latin music composers and producers iZaak, Edgar Barrera, Slow Mike, BCA, Hi-Flow, and Dímelo Flow. Ozuna took advantage of his summer tour in Europe to make a stop in the city of Madrid, where the video for "La Copa" was filmed. The narrative of the music video, directed by Nuno Gomes, goes in perfect harmony with the song's theme, capturing the artist in a day of a fun hang out and partying in various emblematic points of the city.Throughout the tour, Ozuna enjoys all the interaction and affection he receives from the hundreds of fans who join him throughout the day, which begins early in the morning in the Central district of Madrid, visiting the Plaza Mayor and the Mercado de San Miguel, and then moving to the traditional Battle of Naval de Vallecas, and the E.F. Villa of Madrid. Finally, the pleasant journey culminates in an atmosphere of celebration and rejoicing at La Negra Tomasa restaurant.On the other hand, the international icon of reggaeton and Latin trap is also part of the official soundtrack of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with "Arhbo", a single that he recently released in collaboration with the Congolese-French rapper and singer Gims.Ozuna, one of the most listened to Latin artists worldwide nowadays, presented his new concert tour during the month of July before massive audiences in several European cities. Upon his return to the US, he performed at ABC's "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series in Central Park, New York.Kicking-off the celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the artist appears tomorrow, September 15, as a special guest on NBC's Kelly Clarkson Show, along with prominent Latin celebrities Lin-Manuel Miranda and Angie Martinez.While, in recent days, he was confirmed to perform in a special event for the Billboard Latin Music Conference and a musical presentation at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, which will take place in the city of Miami next September 29, 2022. Within his busy schedule of commitments, Ozuna is also putting the finishing touches on his long-awaited 5th studio album, titled OZUTOCHI.The multi-award-winning Puerto Rican singer and songwriter OZUNA is one of Latin music's most iconic and listened-to artists around the world. Since launching his career in 2015, Ozuna has won countless accolades, including making Time Magazine's Most Influential People list (2019), and winning BMI's Contemporary Latin Songwriter of the Year (2019, 2021) and Contemporary Latin Song of the Year " Taki Taki " (2020).He won his first two Latin GRAMMYs® in November 2020, for his collaboration "Yo x Ti, Tú x Mí," with ROSALÍA. He also took home the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards. In the Dominican Republic, Ozuna received the Soberano Solidario award at the 2021 edition of Premios Soberano for his humanitarian work. In addition, he holds four Guinness World Records™.



