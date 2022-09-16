Grammy-Nominated Singer KEM Releases New Music Video Ft. Rick Ross Titled "Right On Time"



"Girl have I ever told you/ I love you like a soldier with each and every beat of my heart/ Can I get from good to greater/ Cause you're my motivator/ girl don't you know your everything is everything," KEM sings in the first verse.



KEM and

YouTubers commented on the video release, writing "Kem is just smooth & grown! Ross knows how to deliver classy rap bars! LOVVVVVE it!" Another YouTuber commented, "Winter, spring, summer, fall, Kem you bring them all in with a blast. Excellent."



When KEM took to his Instagram page three days ago to announce the new video release, his followers flooded his comments with fire and heart emojis. One fan wrote, "Love this and the music is tight… adding Rick was a nice touch." Another fan wrote, "Love right on time … love the mixed vibe."



It's being called one of the best new grooves to usher us into the fall. Produced by Derek 'DOA' Allen and legendary Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds (co-writer) - the slick, head-nodding beat has the perfect fusion of classic R&B and rap with a strong, soulful melodic groove.

"Your love is right on time (Girl you know)/Your love is right on time (Baby)," he sings in the hook. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary R&B singer Kem gave us a lesson on love in the form of his new music " Right On Time " feat. Rick Ross. He calls it Love 101 as he opens up the first verse with romantic lyrics that roll off the track and right into the heart of every woman listening. In a world where 38% of American adults between the ages of 25 to 54 are said to be unmarried or living with a romantic partner - Kem's new song inspires hope in both single and married women that Love is always Right on Time."Girl have I ever told you/ I love you like a soldier with each and every beat of my heart/ Can I get from good to greater/ Cause you're my motivator/ girl don't you know your everything is everything," KEM sings in the first verse.KEM and Rick Ross both show fans that classic sex appeal never goes out of style as they flaunt their open shirts, gold chains, and fine suits. KEM flaunted a Black suit with an open shirt underneath giving ladies a peak at his sexiness, in other scenes he would wear a white suit with a gold chain that stood out among the black and white silhouette in the music video. Rick Ross stunned fans with a red suit and red hat while sporting a white suit with a gold chain in other scenes as well.YouTubers commented on the video release, writing "Kem is just smooth & grown! Ross knows how to deliver classy rap bars! LOVVVVVE it!" Another YouTuber commented, "Winter, spring, summer, fall, Kem you bring them all in with a blast. Excellent."When KEM took to his Instagram page three days ago to announce the new video release, his followers flooded his comments with fire and heart emojis. One fan wrote, "Love this and the music is tight… adding Rick was a nice touch." Another fan wrote, "Love right on time … love the mixed vibe."It's being called one of the best new grooves to usher us into the fall. Produced by Derek 'DOA' Allen and legendary Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds (co-writer) - the slick, head-nodding beat has the perfect fusion of classic R&B and rap with a strong, soulful melodic groove."Your love is right on time (Girl you know)/Your love is right on time (Baby)," he sings in the hook.



