Don't Worry Darling (Score From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Now Available





When it came to score composition, composer Powell first viewed the assemblage without any sound, only the dialogue.



The Don't Worry Darling (Score from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is now available, and the track list is as follows:

1 Beginners Ballet Class

2 Breakfast of Champignons

3 Welcome to the Party

4 In the Bedroom

5 Margaret's Flashback

6 Keeping House

7 Trolley to HQ

8 Waking Up to an Ever-Decreasing World

9 Advanced Ballet Class

10 Long Relaxing Bath

11 A Doctor Visits

12 Whisky by the Hearth

13 In the Ladies with Bunny

14 Whose World Is It?

15 Sorties & Delusions

16 Dinner Party Fallout

17 We Need to Go

18 Rabbit Hole

19

20 Catechisms & Catheters

21 All for You Alice

22 Bunny's Wise Words

23 Victory Chase

24 End Credits (Don't Worry Darling)



Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia.

While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the "development of progressive materials," their wives—including Frank's elegant partner,

But when cracks in her idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in this paradise?



Wilde directs from a screenplay penned by her "Booksmart" writer Katie Silberman, based on a story by Carey Van Dyke & Shane Van Dyke and Silberman. The film is produced by Wilde, Silberman, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee, with Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Alex G. Scott, Catherine Hardwicke, Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke executive producing. A New Line Cinema presentation, "Don't Worry Darling" will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.



A native of London, JOHN POWELL (Music Composed and Conducted by) was a mediocre violinist as a child, wrote music for commercials out of school and assisted composer Patrick Doyle in the early 1990s. He moved to the U.S. in 1997, where he worked on numerous projects for

Powell was catapulted into the realm of A-list composers by displaying an entirely original voice with his oft-referenced scores to the first installment of Bourne trilogy, "The Bourne Identity." He has also become the go-to writer for family animated films, scoring such hits as "Shrek" and "Chicken Run" (both co-written with Harry Gregson-Williams), "Ice Age: The Meltdown," "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs," "Ice Age: Continental Drift," "Bolt," both "Rio" films, both "Happy Feet" films and the first two installments of "Kung Fu Panda" (co-written with Hans Zimmer). His pulsating action music has provided the fuel for "Hancock," "Green Zone," "Stop Loss," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" and "The Italian Job." His music has also sweetened the romance of "Two Weeks Notice" and "P.S.: I Love You." In 2006 his music empowered "X-Men: The Last Stand," lent tenderness to "

His infectious score for "How to

