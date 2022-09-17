Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 17/09/2022

BlackPink Release Their Sophomore Album 'Born Pink'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The global superstars BLACKPINK unveil their long-awaited second full-length album BORN PINK via YG Entertainment / Interscope Records / Universal Music. The album is accompanied by a cinematic video for new single "Shut Down."
On October 15, the girl group embarks on a world tour that touches down on four continents. BORN PINK is now available at all digital retailers.

BORN PINK was spearheaded by the record-shattering single "Pink Venom," which topped the Billboard Global 200 and debuted at No.1 on Spotify's Global Top Songs Chart, amassing 7.9M streams within the first 24 hours. The song's official music video also conquered YouTube, amassing 90.4M views within the first 24 hours. That ranks as JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA's biggest debut to date, the biggest release by females (group or solo) of this decade, and the third biggest 24-hour debut of all time.

Next up, BLACKPINK will kick off their world tour, which is predicted to be attended by more than 1.5M people, at the KSPO DOME in Seoul Olympic Park on October 15. The group will then visit the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore, among others, before landing in New Zealand on June 21, 2023. A full list of dates is linked HERE: https://blackpinklive.com

BORN PINK TRACKLIST
1. Pink Venom
2. Shut Down
3. Typa Girl
4. Yeah Yeah Yeah
5. Hard to Love
6. The Happiest Girl
7. Tally
8. Ready for Love






