Holly Cole Announces Reissue Combining Two Holiday Classic Albums 'Baby It's Cold Outside' & 'Christmas Blues'

Please Come Home For Christmas New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Award-winning jazz songstress Holly Cole announces a reissue, combining two of her most beloved holiday albums Baby It's Cold Outside and Christmas Blues into a comprehensive, remastered release coming out October 21, 2022, through Alert Music, Distributed by Universal Music, for the rest of world. The reissue brings together songs from the Holly Cole Trio's first-ever recording, the Christmas Blues EP from 1989 together with Holly Cole's 2001 quintessential Christmas album, Baby It's Cold Outside. This remastered edition will be released as a 180-gram LP, CD and will be available digitally across all streaming platforms just in time for the holidays.The material on the re-release ranges from the very intimate and serious musicianship of a piano and vocal trio that honed its skills playing live together in the Queen West "alternative music" scene of Toronto in the late 80's to the excitement of the accompaniment a large jazz orchestra, arranged and conducted by pianist Aaron Davis.Musical highlights include Cole's interpretation of the Vince Guaraldi classic "Christmastime is Here," Cole's intimately impassioned cover from the original Christmas Blues EP and Chrissie Hynde's "Two Thousand Miles." The addition of the intimate Trio tracks from the Christmas Blues EP juxtapose beautifully with the likes of the orchestral versions of " Santa Baby ", "'Zat You Santa Claus," Wildwood Carol" and "Christmas Is", giving Cole plenty of opportunity to show off her range, vocally and emotionality. Cole playfully scats her way through " Sleigh Ride " (accompanied solely by bassist David Piltch), gets low and sultry for "What About Me," and gives soft, delicate performances on songs like "I'll Be Home for Christmas". As an added present, while researching the original masters, a previously un-released fun version of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" which has been added for the first time as a Bonus track. See below for full track listing.Baby It's Cold Outside and I Have The Christmas Blues Tracklisting:Vinyl:LP SIDE AThe Christmas Blues Santa BabyThe Christmas SongI'd Like To Hitch A Ride With Santa ClausWildwood CarolChristmas IsChristmas Time Is HereBaby, It's Cold OutsideLP SIDE BTwo Thousand Miles'Zat You Santa ClausI'll Be Home For ChristmasSleighrideIf We Make It Through December Santa Claus Is Coming To TownWhat About MeCD/Digital: Santa Clause is Coming To TownTwo Thousand Miles Santa BabyChristmas Time Is HereBaby Its Cold OutsideChristmas BluesSleigh RideWildwood CarolI'd Like To Hitch a Ride w/Santa ClausIf We Make It Through DecemberChristmas SongChristmas IsI'll Be Home For ChristmasWhat About MeZat You Santa ClausPlease Come Home For Christmas



