Reba McEntire Releases 'The Ultimate Christmas Collection' On October 14, 2022

The Oklahoma native and Golden New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Reba McEntire announced today, Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection, set to release Friday, October 14. The collection is made up of favorites from her previous Christmas releases along with the stirring track "I Needed Christmas," featured in the Lifetime movie "Reba McEntire's Christmas In Tune.""I'm excited to share this newly packaged collection of my all-time favorite Christmas songs," said Reba. "It was so hard to narrow down to just twelve songs, but I hope my fans enjoy this journey through time!"Fans can find limited edition holiday merch, including a sweatshirt, ornament, mug and lithograph available for pre-order now. Fans can also pre-order Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection as a limited white vinyl, set to release November 4.Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection Track List:1. Away In A Manager - from 1987 Merry Christmas To You2. O Holy Night - from 1987 Merry Christmas To You3. White Christmas - from 1987 Merry Christmas To You4. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) - from 1987 Merry Christmas To You5. Up On The Housetop - from 1999 Secret of Giving6. I Saw Mama Kissing Santa Claus - from 1999 Secret of Giving7. Mary, Did You Know? - from 1999 Secret of Giving8. O Come All Ye Faithful - from 2018 My Kind Of Christmas9. Jingle Bell Rock - from 2018 My Kind Of Christmas10. Winter Wonderland - from 2018 My Kind Of Christmas11. I'll Be Home For Christmas - from 2018 My Kind Of Christmas12. I Needed Christmas - from 2021 Christmas In TuneReba's fall arena tour, Reba: Live in Concert, kicks off October 13 in Lafayette, LA. Tickets are available now at Reba.com/events.Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY® Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors.Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and selling over 56 million albums worldwide. Reba recently earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. Reba's Top 10 success spans across five straight decades and lands her alongside only George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton in the achievement.The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba. Her brand partnerships include Dillard's, REBA by Justin™ and she was named the first female and musician to portray KFC's iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders in their celebrity colonel campaign. Reba recently announced "Reba McEntire's The Hammer," a Lifetime movie starring and executive produced by the superstar. She also has joined the ABC series "Big Sky" as a regular for its forthcoming third season.



