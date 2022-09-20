Jessie Reyez Delivers Sophomore Album "Yessie"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-Platinum, multiple award-winning, celebrated truth speaking, multi-hyphenate - recording artist, songwriter, and electric live performer Jessie
Reyez is back with her sophomore album YESSIE via FMLY / Island Records/Universal Music. Across 11 tracks, Jessie
chronicles the journey and range of emotions from love and loss to healing, closure and happiness. The title - her own familial nickname - gives fans a glimpse of the intimacy on this project. Unofficially christened that name at a very young age, the album balances a world of weariness with the clear-eyed truth telling that many abandon after childhood.
YESSIE only boasts one feature from 6LACK, allowing Reyez to remain the standout on this album. This duo is no stranger to collaborations having put out "Imported" from her 2020 debut Before Love Came To Kill Us leading to a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Jessie
performed the album's first single "Mutual Friend" and announced it earlier this summer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Today she shares a VEVO Sessions performance for the album's focus track "ONLY ONE" - watch here. Jessie
also announced a 2022 world tour that starts October 13 and spans across US, UK, and EU with 8 cities already sold out.
Jessie's debut Before Love Came To Kill Us charted Top 5 on Billboard's R&B Album Chart and amassed over 1.2B global streams. She received high praise from The NY Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Variety, and more, and performed on The Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Earlier this year she performed at Coachella and opened on Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever world tour.
Born in Toronto, Canada to Colombian immigrants, Jessie
was raised between worlds. Linguistically and culturally fluid, Jessie
has always had music as a universal grounding point. Taught guitar by her father at a young age - Jessie
would explore various means of expression from instruments to voice to dance. In a banner career thus far, Jessie
released two critically acclaimed EPs, Kiddo & Being Human In Public, has been nominated for a Grammy award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for her sophomore EP, won 4 Juno Awards for R&B/Soul Recording of The Year, Best Video, and Best New Artist, earned the title of Top Female Debut Album and Top R&B Album of 2020 for her debut album, and made a cameo in Beyonce's Black
is King visual album.
YESSIE TRACKLISTING:
MOOD
HITTIN
FOREVER feat. 6lack
QUEEN ST W
MUTUAL FRIEND
TITO'S
ONLY ONE
STILL C U
BREAK ME DOWN
EMOTIONAL DETACHMENT DEMO
ADIÓS AMOR
YESSIE TOUR DATES:
October 13th - Miami, FL - The Oasis
October 15th - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
October 16th - Houston, TX - House of Blues
October 18th - Austin, TX - Emo's
October 19th - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
October 20th - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
October 23rd - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
October 24th - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
October 25th - San Diego, CA - SOMA
October 27th - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
October 28th - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
October 30th - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
October 31st - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum
November 2nd - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
November 3rd - Denver, CO - Summit
November 6th - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
November 8th - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
November 11th - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
November 13th - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
November 14th - Silver
Spring, MD - The Fillmore
November 16th - Charlotte, NC - Underground at The Fillmore
November 17th - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
November 19th - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
November 20th - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
November 22nd - Boston, MA - House of Blues
November 26th - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
November 28th - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
November 30th - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
December 2nd - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
December 4th - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
Mon 16 Jan - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
Tue 17 Jan - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
Thur 19 Jan - Berlin, Germany - Metropol
Fri 20 Jan - Cologne, Germany - Live Music
Hall
Sun 22 Jan - Paris, France - Le Trianon
Mon 23 Jan - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max
Wed 25 Jan - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
Thur 26 Jan - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
Sat 28 Jan - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
1
Sun 29 Jan - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
Tue Jan 31 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire