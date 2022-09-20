Jessie Reyez Delivers Sophomore Album "Yessie"





YESSIE only boasts one feature from 6LACK, allowing Reyez to remain the standout on this album. This duo is no stranger to collaborations having put out "Imported" from her 2020 debut Before Love Came To Kill Us leading to a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.



Jessie's debut Before Love Came To Kill Us charted Top 5 on Billboard's R&B Album Chart and amassed over 1.2B global streams. She received high praise from The NY Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Variety, and more, and performed on The



Born in Toronto, Canada to Colombian immigrants,



YESSIE TRACKLISTING:

MOOD

HITTIN

FOREVER feat. 6lack

QUEEN ST W

MUTUAL FRIEND

TITO'S

ONLY ONE

STILL C U

BREAK ME DOWN

EMOTIONAL DETACHMENT DEMO

ADIÓS AMOR



YESSIE TOUR DATES:

October 13th - Miami, FL - The Oasis

October 15th - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

October 16th - Houston, TX - House of Blues

October 18th - Austin, TX - Emo's

October 19th - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

October 20th - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

October 23rd - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

October 24th - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

October 25th - San Diego, CA - SOMA

October 27th - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

October 28th - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

October 30th - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

October 31st - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum

November 2nd - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

November 3rd - Denver, CO - Summit

November 6th - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

November 8th - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

November 11th - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

November 13th - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

November 14th -

November 16th - Charlotte, NC - Underground at The Fillmore

November 17th - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

November 19th - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

November 20th - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

November 22nd - Boston, MA - House of Blues

November 26th - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

November 28th - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

November 30th - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

December 2nd - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

December 4th - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Mon 16 Jan - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

Tue 17 Jan - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

Thur 19 Jan - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

Fri 20 Jan - Cologne, Germany - Live

Sun 22 Jan - Paris, France - Le Trianon

Mon 23 Jan - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max

Wed 25 Jan - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

Thur 26 Jan - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

Sat 28 Jan - Birmingham, UK - O2

Sun 29 Jan - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

Tue Jan 31 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum, multiple award-winning, celebrated truth speaking, multi-hyphenate - recording artist, songwriter, and electric live performer Jessie Reyez is back with her sophomore album YESSIE via FMLY / Island Records/Universal Music. Across 11 tracks, Jessie chronicles the journey and range of emotions from love and loss to healing, closure and happiness. The title - her own familial nickname - gives fans a glimpse of the intimacy on this project. Unofficially christened that name at a very young age, the album balances a world of weariness with the clear-eyed truth telling that many abandon after childhood.YESSIE only boasts one feature from 6LACK, allowing Reyez to remain the standout on this album. This duo is no stranger to collaborations having put out "Imported" from her 2020 debut Before Love Came To Kill Us leading to a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Jessie performed the album's first single "Mutual Friend" and announced it earlier this summer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Today she shares a VEVO Sessions performance for the album's focus track "ONLY ONE" - watch here. Jessie also announced a 2022 world tour that starts October 13 and spans across US, UK, and EU with 8 cities already sold out.Jessie's debut Before Love Came To Kill Us charted Top 5 on Billboard's R&B Album Chart and amassed over 1.2B global streams. She received high praise from The NY Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Variety, and more, and performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Earlier this year she performed at Coachella and opened on Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever world tour.Born in Toronto, Canada to Colombian immigrants, Jessie was raised between worlds. Linguistically and culturally fluid, Jessie has always had music as a universal grounding point. Taught guitar by her father at a young age - Jessie would explore various means of expression from instruments to voice to dance. In a banner career thus far, Jessie released two critically acclaimed EPs, Kiddo & Being Human In Public, has been nominated for a Grammy award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for her sophomore EP, won 4 Juno Awards for R&B/Soul Recording of The Year, Best Video, and Best New Artist, earned the title of Top Female Debut Album and Top R&B Album of 2020 for her debut album, and made a cameo in Beyonce's Black is King visual album.YESSIE TRACKLISTING:MOODHITTINFOREVER feat. 6lackQUEEN ST WMUTUAL FRIENDTITO'SONLY ONESTILL C UBREAK ME DOWNEMOTIONAL DETACHMENT DEMOADIÓS AMORYESSIE TOUR DATES:October 13th - Miami, FL - The OasisOctober 15th - New Orleans, LA - House of BluesOctober 16th - Houston, TX - House of BluesOctober 18th - Austin, TX - Emo'sOctober 19th - Dallas, TX - House of BluesOctober 20th - San Antonio, TX - Aztec TheatreOctober 23rd - Phoenix, AZ - The Van BurenOctober 24th - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood PalladiumOctober 25th - San Diego, CA - SOMAOctober 27th - San Francisco, CA - The MasonicOctober 28th - Portland, OR - Roseland TheaterOctober 30th - Seattle, WA - Paramount TheatreOctober 31st - Vancouver, BC - The OrpheumNovember 2nd - Salt Lake City, UT - The DepotNovember 3rd - Denver, CO - SummitNovember 6th - Minneapolis, MN - The FillmoreNovember 8th - Chicago, IL - House of BluesNovember 11th - Detroit, MI - The FillmoreNovember 13th - Philadelphia, PA - The FillmoreNovember 14th - Silver Spring, MD - The FillmoreNovember 16th - Charlotte, NC - Underground at The FillmoreNovember 17th - Orlando, FL - House of BluesNovember 19th - Atlanta, GA - TabernacleNovember 20th - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn BowlNovember 22nd - Boston, MA - House of BluesNovember 26th - Montreal, QC - MTELUSNovember 28th - Toronto, ON - HISTORYNovember 30th - Toronto, ON - HISTORYDecember 2nd - New Haven, CT - Toad's PlaceDecember 4th - New York, NY - Hammerstein BallroomMon 16 Jan - Oslo, Norway - RockefellerTue 17 Jan - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager BioThur 19 Jan - Berlin, Germany - MetropolFri 20 Jan - Cologne, Germany - Live Music HallSun 22 Jan - Paris, France - Le TrianonMon 23 Jan - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg MaxWed 25 Jan - Antwerp, Belgium - TrixThur 26 Jan - Zurich, Switzerland - KomplexSat 28 Jan - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Sun 29 Jan - Manchester, UK - Manchester AcademyTue Jan 31 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire



