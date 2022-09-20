It's A Wrap! Evelyn Rubio Completes Location Shoot In Music Role - Motion Picture Slated For 2023 Release





"Ocean Child" follows a young girl's mystical journey towards her dreams and destiny of becoming a mermaid while confronting her mother's fears as she attends an underwater school for merchildren.

"Ocean Child" was co-written and co-produced by the team of Marilyn Swick and

Evelyn comments, "Everyone on the set was really nice and professional, I felt right at home. This made the work easier to accomplish. It was a great experience. Now I am anxious to see it on the big screen."

On October 1st Evelyn will be the featured guest on Sparkx TV's Skip's Artist Showcase which streams on Roku and Amazon Fire. Then on November 8th Ms. Rubio continues her performances in Fever Production's Candlelight Tribute to New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Evelyn Rubio recently wrapped on the production of "Ocean Child" where she was cast in the role of ARIA with the School of Mermaidology & Neptunism. She portrays a music teacher for merchildren. The scene was shot on the shore of the Atlantic Ocean at Plymouth Beach in Massachusetts."Ocean Child" follows a young girl's mystical journey towards her dreams and destiny of becoming a mermaid while confronting her mother's fears as she attends an underwater school for merchildren."Ocean Child" was co-written and co-produced by the team of Marilyn Swick and Laura Koons. The early rushes reveal a possible easy entrance from the big screen and into a television streaming series (a pilot) that could be picked up by one of the major youth networks.Evelyn comments, "Everyone on the set was really nice and professional, I felt right at home. This made the work easier to accomplish. It was a great experience. Now I am anxious to see it on the big screen."On October 1st Evelyn will be the featured guest on Sparkx TV's Skip's Artist Showcase which streams on Roku and Amazon Fire. Then on November 8th Ms. Rubio continues her performances in Fever Production's Candlelight Tribute to Selena which will arrive in Nashville. On November 10th Evelyn will be performing at Houston's premiere listening room The Mucky Duck.



