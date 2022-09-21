Margo Price Announces 'Strays,' New Album Out January 13th



Pre-Order Strays via Loma Vista Recordings, and watch the music video for new single "Change of Heart," out now: https://i.margoprice.net/ChangeofHeartVid



Produced by Margo Price and Jonathan Wilson (Angel Olsen, Father John Misty), Strays was primarily recorded in the summer of 2021, during a week spent at Fivestar Studio in California's Topanga Canyon. While the songwriting began the summer prior - during a six-day, mushroom-filled trip that Price and her husband Jeremy Ivey took to South Carolina - it was amongst the hallucinatory hills of western Los Angeles that Price experienced the best recording sessions of her career. Instilled with a newfound confidence and comfortability to experiment and explore like never before, Margo Price and her longtime band of Pricetags channeled their telepathic abilities into songs that span rock n roll, psychedelic country, rhythm & blues, and glistening, iridescent pop. Having been together since the days before Midwest Farmer's Daughter, her 2016 debut that Rolling Stone named one of the Greatest Country Albums of All Time, Price and her band tracked live in the same room, simultaneously expanding upon and completely exploding the notions of every other album they have made together. With additional vocals from



"I feel this urgency to keep moving, keep creating," says Margo Price. "You get stuck in the same patterns of thinking, the same loops of addiction. But there comes a point where you just have to say, 'I'm going to be here, I'm going to enjoy it, and I'm not going to put so much stock into checking the boxes for everyone else.' I feel more mature in the way that I write now, I'm on more than just a search for large crowds and accolades. I'm trying to find what my soul needs."



Out today, new single "Change of Heart" was one of the first tracks that Price, Wilson and her band cut for Strays, its hypnotic riff and internal battleground of lyrics laying the foundation for the rest of the LP. Accompanied by another mind-bending journey of a music video, directed by Courtney Hoffman, "Change of Heart" follows recently-released album preview "Been To The Mountain," a rollicking epic that delivers an unshakable showcase of Price's "hard-living swagger" (The New York Times).



Strays marks Margo Price's first new album since 2020's acclaimed That's How Rumors Get Started, and during the two years in between, Price announced the impending publication of her debut memoir, launched her Sonos



In a run of over 30 headline shows announced today, Margo Price will bring the music of Strays across North



Before hitting the road with her band, Margo Price will also publish her debut memoir, Maybe We'll Make It. Out October 4th on University of



Strays Tracklist

Been To The Mountain

Light Me Up (ft. Mike Campbell)



Change of Heart

County Road

Time Machine

Hell In The Heartland

Anytime You Call (ft. Lucius)

Lydia

Landfill



Margo Price Tour Dates

9/23 - Lewisburg, WV - Healing Appalachia

9/24 - Raleigh, NC - Farm Aid

10/4 - Nashville, TN - Grimey's^

10/5 - New York, NY - P&T Knitwear^

10/6 - Brooklyn, NY - Greenlight Bookstore^

10/8 - York, PA - White Rose

10/15-16 - Nashville, TN - Southern Festival of Books^

10/17 - Lexington, KY - Joseph Beth Booksellers^

10/18 - Louisville, KY - Carmichael's Bookstore^

10/20 - Traverse City, MI -

10/22 - Iowa City, IA - Prairie Lights^

10/23 - Chicago, IL -

10/24 - Winnetka, IL - The Book Stall^

10/27-30 - Live Oak, FL - Suwannee Hulaween

11/1 - San Francisco, CA - Green Apple Books on the Park^

11/2 -

11/3 - Los Angeles, CA - Vroman's^

11/5 - Austin, TX -

11/6 - Dallas, TX - Interabang Books^

11/16 - Nashville, TN - Parnassus Books^

11/29 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge*

11/30 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live*

12/2 - Lake Wales, FL -

12/3 - Charleston, SC -

12/5 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre*

12/6 - Louisville, KY - Headliners

1/30 - Asheville, NC -

1/31 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse%

2/2 - Houston, TX - White Oak

2/3 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn&

2/4 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater&

2/6 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom$

2/7 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park$

2/9 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre$

2/10 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore$

2/11 - Arcata, CA - Van Duzer Theatre$

2/13 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom$

2/14 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom$

2/15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox$

2/17 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm$

2/19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue$

2/20 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre$

2/21 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre$

2/22 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue$

2/24 - Toronto, ON - The

2/25 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre#

2/27 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom#

2/28 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club#

3/2 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club#

3/3 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts#

3/4 - New York, NY - Webster Hall#

3/9 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium!

^Maybe We'll Make It Book Tour

*w/ Kam

%w/ The Deslondes

&w/

$w/ Lola Kirke

#w/ Tre Burt

