Blackpink Heading For Their First UK No 1 Album With 'Born Pink'

Finally, Death Cab For Cutie's 10th studio record Asphalt Meadows is tracking to become the Washington-formed rockers' fifth UK Top 40 collection (33). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BLACKPINK lead what looks set to be an all-new Official Albums Chart Top 5 this week, with BORN PINK tracking for the top spot.The K-pop superstars - comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa - see their second studio album start at Number 1 midweek, with what could prove a new career peak for the group. Previously, BLACKPINK enjoyed Top 40 success with 2019 EP Kill This Love (40) and 2020 record The Album (2).But there's still all to play for, as Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama eyes her first-ever UK Top 40 album with Hold The Girl (2). Her 2020 debut SAWAYAMA peaked in the Official Albums Chart Top 100 at Number 80.London-formed rock group Suede look set to score their ninth Top 10 album this week with comeback record Autofiction (3). Should it hold on, it'll prove the highest-charting record for members Brett Anderson, Mat Osman, Simon Gilbert, Richard Oakes and Neil Codling since 1999's Head Music (1).Marcus Mumford could claim his first-ever solo Top 10 record with (self-titled); his first release outside of Mumford & Sons. Tracking at Number 4 at the midweek mark, it'd become the British-American singer-songwriter's fifth Top 10 LP across his entire career.The last entry of what may prove an all-new Top 5 comes courtesy of psychedelic rockers Pink Floyd with 1977 album Animals (5). Having peaked at Number 2 upon its original release 45 years ago, the album could return to the chart following a long-awaited reissue, Animals (2018 remix), complete with brand-new artwork.Eyeing a Top 20 entry are The Stranglers, with a reissue of their 2006 record Suite XVI (12). A remaster of the English rockers' 16th studio album could see it achieve a new best, having previously peaked at Number 89.Elsewhere, Illinois export Lissie is on track to score her fifth Top 20 album with Carving Canyons (18). The singer-songwriter, born Elisabeth Corrin Marcus, previously enjoyed success with 2010 debut Catching A Tiger (12), 2013's Back To Forever (16), 2016 release My Wild West (16) and 2018 LP Castles (9).US rock outfit Creedence Clearwater Revival could rack up their sixth UK Top 40 album with At The Royal Albert Hall this week (22). Should it hold on, it'll become the group's highest-charting LP in 51 years; with Pendulum reaching Number 8 in 1971.The Proclaimers return with their 12th studio album Dentures Out, currently tracking for the Top 40 (26). The Scottish duo, comprising brothers Charlie and Craig Reid, boast eight Top 40 albums to date; their most recent being 2018's Angry Cyclist (17).New Jersey native FLETCHER, born Cari Elise Fletcher, could score her first-ever UK Top 40 record this week with debut Girl Of My Dreams (27), while English folk-rock quartet Turin Brakes eye their seventh with ninth studio LP Wide-Eyed Nowhere (31).Finally, Death Cab For Cutie's 10th studio record Asphalt Meadows is tracking to become the Washington-formed rockers' fifth UK Top 40 collection (33).



