Ingrid Michaelson Announces Dates For 'It's Almost Christmas Tour'

While Michaelson has established herself as an artistic force over the course of eight full-length albums, she's also experienced enviable success writing for other artists and for stage and screen. In 2020, she received her first Emmy Award nomination for her original song "Build It Up," written for the hit series, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Coming straight off of her musical theater composing debut with The Notebook at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and composer, Ingrid Michaelson will get back to her roots in her new holiday tour spanning from England to the continental East Coast.Michaelson has announced the upcoming dates for her "It's Almost Christmas Tour," including her much-anticipated fan favorite Holiday Hop on December 4th, 2022, at City Winery NYC.An exclusive fan pre-sale begins tomorrow, Wednesday, September 21, with a general on-sale date of Friday, September 23. To access the pre-sale, fans can sign up for Ingrid's mailing list here; once a member, you will receive Ingrid's newsletter with the pre-sale password."I haven't toured since Fall 2019, so I'm really looking forward to being out in front of an audience again," Michaelson said. "Plus, it's my favorite time of year, singing my favorite kind of music. I can't wait."Special guests for some shows include Tiny Habits (US Dates excluding Carnegie Hall) and Sugar and the Hi-Lows(London). Ingrid Michaelson "It's Almost Christmas Tour" 2022 Dates:Nov 21: London, UK - Union ChapelNov 26: Washington, D.C. - Lincoln TheaterNov 27: Philadelphia, PA - Keswick TheatreNov 29: Boston, MA - The WilburDec 4: NY, NY - City Winery NYC - Holiday HopDec 16: NY, NY - Carnegie Hall with the NY PopsDec 17: NY, NY - Carnegie Hall with the NY Pops"It's Almost Christmas Tour" VIP Package for DC, Philadelphia, and Boston:1 Ticket to the show - Premium Seat Access to Soundcheck PartyExclusive Q&A with IngridGroup Photo with IngridMerch Package, including a signed VIP exclusive laminate, Christmas Valentine merch item, and Cookie Recipe Card from Ingrid's KitchenVIP Packages for the Holiday Hop will be offered as a ticket upgrade; tickets must be purchased separately. London VIP add-ons will be available soon. VIP packages are available for Carnegie Hall dates.For more information about the It's Almost Christmas Tour, please visit here.A lifelong Broadway fan, Michaelson made her stage debut in 2017, starring in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and now makes her creative debut, writing the music and lyrics for the musical adaptation of the best-selling novel, The Notebook.Born in NYC and raised by her mother, a sculptor, and her father, a classical composer, Ingrid Michaelson has artistry in her DNA. At four she began taking piano lessons, but it wasn't until after she graduated college with a degree in musical theatre and was touring the country in a theater troupe that she began to write her own songs.Ingrid's music is released on the label she founded, Cabin 24 Records, which has released her gold and platinum hits including "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys," and "You and I."While Michaelson has established herself as an artistic force over the course of eight full-length albums, she's also experienced enviable success writing for other artists and for stage and screen. In 2020, she received her first Emmy Award nomination for her original song "Build It Up," written for the hit series, Little Fires Everywhere.



