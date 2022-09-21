Willow Announces New Album Release Date





WILLOW is also set to play Saturday Night Live on October 8th with host Brendan Gleeson.



WILLOW recently released "curious/furious," the latest single from the album, which The FADER praised saying "Smith's impressively elastic vocal cords explode into a controlled stream over crunchy, pummeling guitar."







COPINGMECHANISM Track List:

1. maybe it's my fault

2. Falling Endlessly

3. curious/furious

4. WHY?

5. [title track]

6. Split

7. hover like a GODDESS

8. ur a stranger

9. Perfectly Not Close To Me (feat. Yves Tumor)

10. No Control

11. BATs! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WILLOW has announced a new release date for her anticipated new album COPINGMECHANISM out October 7th, and unveiled the album's track list.WILLOW is also set to play Saturday Night Live on October 8th with host Brendan Gleeson.WILLOW recently released "curious/furious," the latest single from the album, which The FADER praised saying "Smith's impressively elastic vocal cords explode into a controlled stream over crunchy, pummeling guitar." Catch her at the GRAMMY Museum at LA Live on September 26th where she'll discuss the forthcoming album and play a short set.COPINGMECHANISM Track List:1. maybe it's my fault2. Falling Endlessly3. curious/furious4. WHY?5. [title track]6. Split7. hover like a GODDESS8. ur a stranger9. Perfectly Not Close To Me (feat. Yves Tumor)10. No Control11. BATs!



