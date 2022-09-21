|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Willow Announces New Album Release Date
Hot Songs Around The World
As It Was
Harry Styles
601 entries in 28 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
258 entries in 21 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
277 entries in 23 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
183 entries in 16 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
449 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
It's A Wrap! Evelyn Rubio Completes Location Shoot In Music Role - Motion Picture Slated For 2023 Release
The 2022 American Music Awards Set Return To ABC; Nominations Will Be Announced Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022
Capitol/UMe To Release Neil Diamond's A Neil Diamond Christmas On 2LP, 2CD & 1CD On October 28, 2022
Holly Cole Announces Reissue Combining Two Holiday Classic Albums 'Baby It's Cold Outside' & 'Christmas Blues'