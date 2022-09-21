Selena Gomez Shares First Look At Upcoming Apple TvV+ Documentary; It Will Begin Streaming November 4





After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 265 wins and 1,149 award nominations and counting. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist Selena Gomez has shared a first look at her upcoming documentary on Apple TV+. "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me," directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ("Madonna: Truth or Dare"), will premiere on November 4.After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed series "Only Murders in the Building," in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.Alek Keshishian directed the most successful documentary of its time - the iconic, critically acclaimed film "Madonna: Truth or Dare," still regarded as one of the most influential films of its genre.This film marks the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry."Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 265 wins and 1,149 award nominations and counting.



