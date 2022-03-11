The 1975 Release 'All I Need To Hear'



'All I Need To Hear' follows recent releases 'I'm In Love With You', 'Happiness' and 'Part Of The Band'. All four tracks will feature on 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language', the band's fifth studio album, released Friday 14th October via Dirty Hit and available to pre-order now at the1975.com.



In support of 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language', the band will be taking their brand new 'At Their Very Best' tour on the road with dates across the US in November and December before a run of shows in the UK and Ireland in January 2023. Tickets are on sale now BELOW.



In addition, the band have just announced the Japanese leg of their 'At Their Very Best' tour, taking in shows in Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka in April 2023. Tickets are available via fan presale from Sunday 25th September. You can find more information BELOW.



The 1975 made their long awaited live comeback last month, headlining Japan's biggest rock festival Summer Sonic 2022 in Tokyo and Osaka before returning for two triumphant homecoming headline slots at Reading & Leeds Festival.



Formed in Manchester in 2002, The 1975 have established themselves as one of the defining bands of their generation with their distinctive aesthetic, ardent fanbase and unique sonic approach.



The band's previous album, 2020's 'Notes On A Conditional Form', became their fourth consecutive No. 1 album in the UK, landing at No. 1 in Australia too. The band were named NME's 'Band of the Decade' in 2020 after being crowned 'Best Group' at the BRIT Awards in both 2017 & 2019. Their third studio album, 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships', also won 'Mastercard British Album of the Year' at the 2019 ceremony.



The 1975 'At Their Very Best' Tour Dates:

Thu 11/3/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri 11/4/22 - Boston, MA - MGM

Sat 11/5/22 - Boston, MA - MGM

Mon 11/7/22 - New York, NY - Madison

Wed 11/9/22 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Thu 11/10/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem - Sold Out

Sat 11/12/22 - Atlanta, GA -

Sun 11/13/22 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Sold Out

Tue 11/15/22 - Grand Prairie, TX -

Wed 11/16/22 - Houston, TX - 713

Thu 11/17/22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sun 11/20/22 - Mexico City, MX -

Wed 11/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre - Sold Out

Fri 11/25/22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Sat 11/26/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - Sold Out

Mon 11/28/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Tue 11/29/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - Sold Out

Thu 12/1/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Fri 12/2/22 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater - Sold Out

Thu 12/8/22 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer

Sat 12/10/22 - Milwaukee, WI - The

Mon 12/12/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Wed 12/14/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

Fri 12/16/22 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION - Sold Out

Sat 12/17/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center - Sold Out



Sun 08/01/23 - Brighton - The Brighton Center - Sold Out

Mon 09/01/23 - Bournemouth - Bournemouth International Center

Tue 10/01/23 - Exeter - Westpoint Arena

Thu 12/01/23 - London - The O2 - Sold Out

Fri 13/01/23 - London - The O2

Sun 15/01/23 - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena

Mon 16/01/23 - Cardiff - Motorpoint

Tue 17/01/23 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

Thu 19/01/23 - Glasgow - SSE Hydro

Fri 20/01/23 - Manchester - Manchester Arena

Sun 22/01/23 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

Mon 23/01/23 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

Weds 25/01/23 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

Thu 26/01/23 - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

Sun 29/01/23 - Dublin - 3Arena

Mon 30/01/23 - Belfast - The SSE Arena



Wed 26/04/23 - Yokohama - PIA Arena

Thu 27/04/23 - Yokohama - PIA Arena

Sat 29/04/23 - Nagoya - Aichi Sky Expo

Sun 30/04/23 - Osaka - Jo Hall



​​'Being Funny In A Foreign Language' Tracklist:

1. The 1975

2. Happiness

3. Looking For Somebody (To Love)

4. Part Of The Band

5. Oh Caroline

6. I'm In Love With You

7. All I Need To Hear

8. Wintering

9. Human Too

10. About You

