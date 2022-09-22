Nataly Dawn Announces Fall US Tour Dates With Bella Porter





After more than a decade of captivating global audiences as lead vocalist of beloved indie-pop band Pomplamoose (with over 400 million views on their hyper-creative YouTube videos), Nataly Dawn is looking forward to connecting with fans on tour. She will be supported by indie-folk musician Bella Porter. Full list of dates below.

Listen to Gardenview here: https://ffm.to/gardenview



Nataly Dawn 2022 Tour Dates:

9/30: Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

10/1: Seattle, WA - Fremont Abbey

10/3: Washington, DC - Union Stage

10/5: New York, NY - City Winery

10/6: Boston, MA - City Winery

10/7: Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

10/21: Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

10/22: San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall



On her new solo album Gardenview, Nataly Dawn shares 13 exquisitely detailed folk/Americana songs that emerged as she contended with many longtime demons, repeatedly turning to songwriting as a means of accessing joy, presence, and a deeper sense of peace. Her fourth solo effort and first full-length since 2016's Haze (a critically acclaimed release that prompted Consequence to praise her as a "force to be reckoned with"), the album presents its luminous insights in a vast array of musical forms. In bringing such an elegantly eclectic body of work to life, Dawn collaborated with a number of close musician-friends and mostly recorded live (with minimal editing or overdubbing), endlessly tapping into her graceful musicality and incandescent imagination. Delicately sculpted yet deliberately unvarnished, Gardenview ultimately affirms Dawn as a truly singular and essential songwriting voice, wholly capable of delivering the kind of heart-expanding revelation that profoundly transforms the way we see the world.



Bella Porter is an indie folk artist based in Los Angeles, California. Her solo career began in 2017 with the release of her full-length album Luck of the Draw featuring 15 lo-fi songs recorded and mixed entirely from the artist's bedroom. In addition to her solo endeavors, Bella Porter is also the primary songwriter and lead vocalist in the Los Angeles based band Another Bummer. Their first release was a 2020 self-titled EP with the help of Grammy-nominated producer Tyler Chester. Though clearly carved from the same sonic wood as Angel Olsen, Adrianne Lenker, and Lucy Dacus, Bella shapes her own sound with lush harmonies, dry-wit humor, and honest storytelling.




