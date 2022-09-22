The Staves 'Dead & Born & Grown' 10th Anniversary Edition For RSD





Eagle Song New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Revered indie trio The Staves' debut album 'Dead & Born & Grown' is celebrating its 10th Anniversary on the 12th November 2022 and to celebrate the album will be released on recycled coloured vinyl for National Album Day (15 October) which this year the band will be ambassadors for.Produced with Glyn and Ethan Johns, who have worked with a plethora of artists from past and present between them, including The Beatles and The Rolling Stones to The Vaccines and Kings of Leon, 'Dead & Born & Grown' saw the Staveley-Taylor sisters receive huge critical acclaim and set them on the way to becoming on of the UK's most celebrated indie exports finding huge acclaim throughout the world.This special-edition recycled vinyl is made from 100% PVC recycled material, using waste material and clippings from previous record pressings. The result is that each vinyl is unique with its own colour combination.Also in celebration of the album's anniversary, The Staves are playing two special shows at the Barbican on 22 November and 3 December that sold out in a matter of minutes. These intimate, stripped back shows will see them play every song from the album as well as a handful of fan favourites that reflect the past ten years of the band.Tracklisting:Side AWisely & SlowGone TomorrowThe MotherlodePay Us No MindFacing WestIn the Long RunSide BDead & Born & GrownWinter TreesTongue Behind My TeethMexicoSnowEagle Song



