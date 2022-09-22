|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
The Staves 'Dead & Born & Grown' 10th Anniversary Edition For RSD
Hot Songs Around The World
Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
175 entries in 21 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
624 entries in 28 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
269 entries in 22 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
286 entries in 23 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
199 entries in 16 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
187 entries in 21 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
455 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
It's A Wrap! Evelyn Rubio Completes Location Shoot In Music Role - Motion Picture Slated For 2023 Release
Grammy-Winning Musician Micki Free Debuts Video For New Single "World On Fire (Warrior Remix)" Featuring Members Of Santana
Loreena McKennitt New Album And Seasonal Tour Under A Winter's Moon - A 'Miscellany Of Music And Spoken Word'
Holly Cole Announces Reissue Combining Two Holiday Classic Albums 'Baby It's Cold Outside' & 'Christmas Blues'
Jimmy's Jazz And Blues Club Features 4x-Grammy Award-Winner & 20x-Grammy Award Nominated Bassist & Composer John Patitucci On October 13
Capitol/UMe To Release Neil Diamond's A Neil Diamond Christmas On 2LP, 2CD & 1CD On October 28, 2022