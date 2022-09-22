Easy Life Announce North American Headlining Tour





Last week, easy life shared their brand-new single 'ANTIFREEZE,' which is available now on GEFFEN Records and came with an official music video. A collaboration with Gus Dapperton, the track comes from the British band's much-anticipated second album, 'MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…'. Released October 7.

The band started to tease the new album earlier this year with first single 'BEESWAX,' followed by the anthemic DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY (which features



Having first toured together back in 2018, 'ANTIFREEZE' was written during lockdown by easy life front-manMurray and US bedroom pop prince Gus Dapperton. Here are two young men finding common emotional ground even over Zoom, and pushing their idiosyncratic sounds and emotionally unguarded storytelling somewhere new. 'ANTIFREEZE' arrives alongside a trippy video shot in New York during easy life's sold out US tour, expanding the colorful visual world of 'MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…' ahead of its release next month.



In 2022, easy life - an escapist band, formed on the hedonistic outlook of 'no regrets' - appear compelled to put their ethos to the test. Melancholic, uplifting and hugely sophisticated, MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE… is a record about how our choices define us, for better and worse, and chronicles how to make peace with things we can't control. Throughout, Murray's world-class production absorbs influences ranging from the manic hip-hop energy of Odd



Over the last few years, easy life has broken new ground for UK bands on the world's stage. Observational, universal, and deeply personal, debut album life's a beach explored an escapist fantasy of dreary middle England: here was a reminder to find the positives, even in the darkest of years, told through the prism of a seaside getaway. Upon its release, the NME-Award-winners became the first band to perform within Fortnite(the world's biggest game), also making their US television debut on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with a rousing performance of their song 'skeletons' (WATCH)'. Here are a band going where others don't and bringing their hugely impassioned global audience along for the next chapter of the easy life experience.

The new album, MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE... will be released on OCTOBER 7.



NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

04/20 - Foro Frontera - Mexico City, MX

04/21 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

04/22 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

04/24 - Gothic Theatre - Denver, CO

04/26 - Meow Wolf -

04/28 - House Of Blues - Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX

04/29 - House Of Blues - Bronze Peacock - Houston, TX

05/01 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA

05/02 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN

05/04 - SPACE - Chicago, IL

05/05 - Great Hall - Toronto, ON

05/09 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY New York, NY (Top40 Charts) easy life announced their 2023 North American headlining tour, starting in Mexico City on April 20, the British five-piece will be making stops across country and will conclude in New York City on May 9. For more information and tickets, go to: https://www.easylifemusic.comLast week, easy life shared their brand-new single 'ANTIFREEZE,' which is available now on GEFFEN Records and came with an official music video. A collaboration with Gus Dapperton, the track comes from the British band's much-anticipated second album, 'MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…'. Released October 7.The band started to tease the new album earlier this year with first single 'BEESWAX,' followed by the anthemic DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY (which features Kevin Abstract, who joined the group on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury) and their summer single 'OTT' alongside New Zealand pop star BENEE.Having first toured together back in 2018, 'ANTIFREEZE' was written during lockdown by easy life front-manMurray and US bedroom pop prince Gus Dapperton. Here are two young men finding common emotional ground even over Zoom, and pushing their idiosyncratic sounds and emotionally unguarded storytelling somewhere new. 'ANTIFREEZE' arrives alongside a trippy video shot in New York during easy life's sold out US tour, expanding the colorful visual world of 'MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…' ahead of its release next month.In 2022, easy life - an escapist band, formed on the hedonistic outlook of 'no regrets' - appear compelled to put their ethos to the test. Melancholic, uplifting and hugely sophisticated, MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE… is a record about how our choices define us, for better and worse, and chronicles how to make peace with things we can't control. Throughout, Murray's world-class production absorbs influences ranging from the manic hip-hop energy of Odd Future to a colorful visual palette, as inspired by classic Disney animation as it is the dreamlike art noveau of Wes Anderson. If life's a beach was easy life sunny-side-up - a rounded, realist study of Middle England - it's on the lockdown make-believe of MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE… that Murray's shank-sharp observations about modern British life hit hardest. What's emerged is an expertly-realized vision of masculinity, which encourages us - whether having the 'OTT' conversation, or exuberant world-building - to find joy in the journey, not just the destination.Over the last few years, easy life has broken new ground for UK bands on the world's stage. Observational, universal, and deeply personal, debut album life's a beach explored an escapist fantasy of dreary middle England: here was a reminder to find the positives, even in the darkest of years, told through the prism of a seaside getaway. Upon its release, the NME-Award-winners became the first band to perform within Fortnite(the world's biggest game), also making their US television debut on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with a rousing performance of their song 'skeletons' (WATCH)'. Here are a band going where others don't and bringing their hugely impassioned global audience along for the next chapter of the easy life experience.The new album, MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE... will be released on OCTOBER 7.NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:04/20 - Foro Frontera - Mexico City, MX04/21 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA04/22 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA04/24 - Gothic Theatre - Denver, CO04/26 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM04/28 - House Of Blues - Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX04/29 - House Of Blues - Bronze Peacock - Houston, TX05/01 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA05/02 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN05/04 - SPACE - Chicago, IL05/05 - Great Hall - Toronto, ON05/09 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY



