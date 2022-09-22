Groove Armada Announce 'Hold A Vibe' Their First New Single In Two Years



To celebrate the release of 'GA25',



Featuring vocals from dancehall artist Red Rat 'Hold A Vibe' is a groove-laden homage to dub and funk that builds over a hypnotic bassline. The perfect remedy to post-summer blues, the track marks a hotly anticipated return for the duo following 2020's 'Lover 4 Now' single.



'GA25' offers fans the ultimate collectors experience and an opportunity to reflect on a record-breaking body of work 25 years in the making, across a 24-track double CD, 2-side LP, including a 32-page booklet and A3 poster.



The box-set is the culmination of over two decades of prolific production and uncompromising vision from two musicians who achieved the extraordinary, and proved that it's daringly possible to explore a multitude of sounds while achieving commercial and critical success.



With an impressive back catalogue to cherry pick from, including the likes of 'Song 4 Mutya', the Manumission-strut of 'I See You Baby' and the dancehall dub of 'Superstylin', on 'GA25'



25 years on from the release of their first single, 'At The River', Groove Armada, have become one of the most influential and successful dance acts of the 21st century, a position they have maintained, proving to be a dominant force in the UK and globally.



Throughout their career they have worked with countless high-profile artists including Madonna, Paul Simon, Fatboy Slim, Calvin Harris, Neneh Cherry, and Bryan Ferry, produced 11 LPs and tirelessly toured the world, playing on some of the most respected stages; from huge outdoor raves to intimate parties.



In an era when dance acts typically blended synths and DJing with striking visuals,



Groove Armada's unparalleled cultural significance and global success is rooted in a time period of radical change: when the US government introduced anti-rave laws in the early 2000's they led the charge of British acts cutting through, reinvigorating the dancefloor and paving the way for a succession of hit singles. To date their combined talent has seen them achieve both commercial and critical success in the form of 3 UK Top 10 albums, 3 Grammy nominations, 3 BRIT nominations, and a Billboard nomination.



Now, after more than two decades at the forefront of dance music and as the band approaches this huge milestone, there is still plenty of motivation to celebrate. Earlier this year, the guys took to the road on a 9-date UK tour - their final full live UK tour - opening at Glasgow's Barrowlands before closing out with two nights at Brixton Academy, where they were joined by Norman Jay MBE, PBR Streetgang and Ewan McVicar.



With new music front and centre of these celebrations and an appetite to open a new chapter, the duo recently commissioned a remix series, recruiting the industry's brightest talents to rework a selection of their biggest tracks. First up was Australian producer Logic1000, who delivered an emotive update of 'My Friend', followed by Dance System's club-ready reboot of 'Superstylin', before X-PRESS 2's Ashley Beedle and Fred New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To mark the 25th anniversary of their debut single 'At The River', Groove Armada are returning with 'GA25', a career-spanning box-set packed full of their most iconic tracks out the 11th of November via BMG.To celebrate the release of 'GA25', Groove Armada are also set to drop the lead single 'Hold A Vibe' on the 21st of September via BMG.Featuring vocals from dancehall artist Red Rat 'Hold A Vibe' is a groove-laden homage to dub and funk that builds over a hypnotic bassline. The perfect remedy to post-summer blues, the track marks a hotly anticipated return for the duo following 2020's 'Lover 4 Now' single.'GA25' offers fans the ultimate collectors experience and an opportunity to reflect on a record-breaking body of work 25 years in the making, across a 24-track double CD, 2-side LP, including a 32-page booklet and A3 poster.The box-set is the culmination of over two decades of prolific production and uncompromising vision from two musicians who achieved the extraordinary, and proved that it's daringly possible to explore a multitude of sounds while achieving commercial and critical success.With an impressive back catalogue to cherry pick from, including the likes of 'Song 4 Mutya', the Manumission-strut of 'I See You Baby' and the dancehall dub of 'Superstylin', on 'GA25' Groove Armada prove that they're equally comfortable embracing hook-laden pop as they are producing compulsive dancefloor-driven house and big-room anthems.25 years on from the release of their first single, 'At The River', Groove Armada, have become one of the most influential and successful dance acts of the 21st century, a position they have maintained, proving to be a dominant force in the UK and globally.Throughout their career they have worked with countless high-profile artists including Madonna, Paul Simon, Fatboy Slim, Calvin Harris, Neneh Cherry, and Bryan Ferry, produced 11 LPs and tirelessly toured the world, playing on some of the most respected stages; from huge outdoor raves to intimate parties.In an era when dance acts typically blended synths and DJing with striking visuals, Groove Armada focused on ensuring every element of their performance was as live as possible, curating immersive experiences for thousands of fans and delivering unforgettable scenes at Glastonbury as well as a record-breaking five-night run at Brixton Academy.Groove Armada's unparalleled cultural significance and global success is rooted in a time period of radical change: when the US government introduced anti-rave laws in the early 2000's they led the charge of British acts cutting through, reinvigorating the dancefloor and paving the way for a succession of hit singles. To date their combined talent has seen them achieve both commercial and critical success in the form of 3 UK Top 10 albums, 3 Grammy nominations, 3 BRIT nominations, and a Billboard nomination.Now, after more than two decades at the forefront of dance music and as the band approaches this huge milestone, there is still plenty of motivation to celebrate. Earlier this year, the guys took to the road on a 9-date UK tour - their final full live UK tour - opening at Glasgow's Barrowlands before closing out with two nights at Brixton Academy, where they were joined by Norman Jay MBE, PBR Streetgang and Ewan McVicar.With new music front and centre of these celebrations and an appetite to open a new chapter, the duo recently commissioned a remix series, recruiting the industry's brightest talents to rework a selection of their biggest tracks. First up was Australian producer Logic1000, who delivered an emotive update of 'My Friend', followed by Dance System's club-ready reboot of 'Superstylin', before X-PRESS 2's Ashley Beedle and Fred Everything joined forces on the Talk Talk/We're Free EP, while Scottish impresario Ewan McVicar rounded out proceedings with a hi-energy 'Spacehousemix' of 'I See You Baby'.



