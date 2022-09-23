Seal 4-CD/2LP Deluxe Edition Of The Debut Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Seal took the world by storm in 1991 when "Crazy
" the lead single from his self-titled debut album - cracked the Top 10 in the U.S., U.K., and across Europe. In the singer-songwriter's native U.K., the album debuted at #1 and later won Best British Album at the Brit Awards. Three decades later, Seal's songs continue to resonate across multiple generations of music fans. The Recording Industry
Association of America
(RIAA) also recently announced that sales for Seal have reached five million copies, officially granting the album quintuple platinum status.
Seal's landmark debut will arrive as a 4-CD/2-LP deluxe edition on November 4, packaged in a 12"x12" hardcover book that includes rare photos and liner notes by prominent music scribe Jim Farber. SEAL: DELUXE EDITION introduces a newly remastered version of the original album on CD and a double-LP with an etching on the final side. The set's three remaining CDs provide some context around the studio album using an extensive selection of rare recordings from the era, including early mixes, remixes, and more, as well as a previously unreleased 13-track concert performance. All the music on the Deluxe
Edition will be released the same day on digital and streaming services. On the same day, a Dolby Atmos mix of the album created by the original producer, Trevor Horn, will also be available.
SEAL: DELUXE EDITION boasts a disc of rarities featuring "premix" versions of six album tracks. These versions featured early mixes that were available briefly on early pressings before they were replaced by Horn's final mixes. The collection also showcases many of the incredible dance remixes created for album singles, including standouts like William
Orbit's dub mix for "Killer
" and the Giro E Giro Mix for "The Beginning."
The collection ends on a high note with a previously unreleased concert recorded at the Point Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, on December 16, 1991. Recorded as his fame was exploding, the show captures Seal channeling the audience's energy while working through every song from his debut, plus the B-side "A Minor Groove," a cover of "Hey Joe," and more.
Newly upgraded 4K/HD versions of the album's iconic music videos will also be revealed over the coming weeks, with the video for "Future Love Paradise," the second single from the album, available today. Watch it here;
SEAL: DELUXE EDITION
4-CD/2-LP Track Listing
Disc One: Original Remastered
1. "The Beginning
"
2. "Deep Water
"
3. "Crazy
"
4. "Killer
"
5. "Whirlpool"
6. "Future Love Paradise"
7. "Wild"
8. "Show Me
"
9. "Violet"
Disc Two: Rare
1. "Crazy
" - Acoustic/Instrumental
2. "Crazy
" - Premix Version
3. "Killer
" - Premix Version
4. "Violet" - Premix Version
5. "Wild" - Premix Version
6. "Deep Water
" - Premix Version
7. "Whirlpool" - Premix Version
8. "Future Love Paradise" - Reprise
9. "A Minor Groove"
10. "Sparkle
" - Extended Version
11. "Deep Water
" - Acoustic
Disc Three: Remixes
1. "Killer
" - Single Edit
2. "Killer
" - William
Orbit Remix
3. "Killer
" - William
Orbit Dub
4. "The Beginning
" - Single Remix
5. "The Beginning
" - Giro E Giro Mix
6. "The Beginning
" - Round
the Underground Dub
7. "The Beginning
" - Round
the Underground Mix
8. "The Beginning
" - Roundabout Mix
9. "Crazy
" - Single Mix
10. "Crazy
" - Acapella
11. "Crazy
" - Do You Know the Way to L.A. Mix
12. "Crazy
" - Chick On My Tip Mix
13. "Krazy
"
Disc Four: Live at The Point, Dublin (December 16, 1991)
1. "Deep Water
" *
2. "The Beginning
" *
3. "Future Love" *
4. "Paradise
" *
5. "Violet" *
6. "Show Me
" *
7. "Hey Joe" *
8. "Killer
" *
9. "Whirlpool" *
10. "A Minor Groove" *
11. "Crazy
" *
12. "Wild" *
13. "Hide" *
previously unreleased
LP Track Listing
Side One
1. "The Beginning
"
2. "Deep Water
"
3. "Crazy
"
Side Two
1. "Killer
"
2. "Whirlpool"
3. "Future Love Paradise"
Side Three
1. "Wild"
2. "Show Me
"
3. "Violet"
Side Four
Etching
Wielding one of the most identifiable voices of all-time, Seal has left an indelible imprint on pop, R&B, soul, and dance music. Along the way, he has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, generated in excess of 1 billion streams, and garnered four GRAMMY® Awards, three BRIT Awards, Two Ivor Novello Awards, and one MTV VMA. As a versatile and vital force throughout popular culture, his catalog encompasses ubiquitous anthems such as "Killer," "Crazy," and "Kiss From A Rose," which toppled the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, scored GRAMMY® Awards for "Record of the Year" and "Song of the Year" and adorned his quadruple-platinum 1994 epic, Seal II. In retrospect, Stereogum likened it to a "radio wave sent out across the universe from a much, much prettier planet." In addition to appearing in films by iconic directors such as Spike Lee and the late Joel Schumacher, his music has been celebrated with covers by Alanis Morissette, Bastille, and George
Michael, to name a few. Speaking to his enduring influence, Seal notably appeared in The Lonely Island's cult classic Pop Star: Never Stop Never Stopping, Tyler Perry's The Passion, America's Got Talent, and The Masked Singer. Most recently, he earned a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album" for Standards in 2019. Along the way, he has collaborated with everyone from Jeff Beck, Joni Mitchell, and Santana
to P!nk, John Legend, and Gallant. However, Seal's voice resounds louder than ever with more music in 2022 and beyond.