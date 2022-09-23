By Popular Demand Daryl Hall Extends 2022 Tour With More Dates Supporting First-Ever Solo Retrospective BeforeAfter





December 3 - The Aiken Theatre - Evansville, IN ^ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following a Summer of sold out shows, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall has announced an eight date extension to his first solo tour in over a decade. Daryl's robust 2022 tour schedule has been in support of BeforeAfter (Legacy Recordings), his first-ever solo retrospective.Hall's 2022 tour launched April 1st, with stops at historic stages like NYC's Carnegie Hall and Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. This final leg launches on November 19th in Syracuse, NY, with dates in Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, St. Louis and Evansville to follow. As with previous legs of the tour, longtime friend, collaborator and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Todd Rundgren will be a special guest on all newly announced dates. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, September 23rd at 10AM local time at DarylHall.com. All dates listed below.Daryl's first-ever solo retrospective, BeforeAfter, was released by Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. Compiled and sequenced by Hall, the two disc set features thirty tracks spanning all five of his solo albums, from the 1980's Robert Fripp-produced Sacred Songs through 2011's Laughing Down Crying.Additionally, the collection features six never-released performances from the pathbreaking web and television series Live From Daryl's House, including a recording of the Eurythmics classic "Here Comes The Rain Again," performed with that song's co-writer and longtime Hall friend and collaborator, Dave Stewart, a harmonious version of the Ruby and The Romantics chart-topper " Our Day Will Come ", and "Can We Still be Friends" with friend and tourmate Todd Rundgren. Hall launched the series in 2007 with the then-novel idea of "playing with my friends and putting it up on the internet."Order BeforeAfter now: https://legacyrecordings.lnk.to/BeforeAfterPR Daryl Hall is a modern-day renaissance man, an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the best-selling duo of all time, the star of his very own award-winning web series-turned-TV staple, Live from Daryl's House, as well as a successful venue owner with "Daryl's House," a restored live music space in Pawling, N.Y.Upcoming ShowsOctober 1 - Tilles Center Concert Hall - Brookville, NY ^November 19 - The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater - Syracuse, NY ^November 21 - Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor, MI ^November 23 - DeVos Performance Hall - Grand Rapids, MI ^November 25 - The Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI ^November 27 - The Orpheum Theater - Madison, WI ^November 29 - State Theatre - Minneapolis, MN ^December 1 - Stifel Theatre - St. Louis, MO ^December 3 - The Aiken Theatre - Evansville, IN ^



