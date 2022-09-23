Shania Twain Signs To Republic Nashville And Launches Debut Single





"Waking Up Dreaming" marks her first release in five years since 2017's critically acclaimed, Now, which bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Top Country Albums Chart upon arrival. It also arrives on the heels of her blockbuster career-spanning documentary Not Just A Girl - streaming on NETFLIX now. It was notably produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley. NASHVILLE, TN. (Top40 Charts) Today, five-time GRAMMY Award-winning legend and the best-selling female artist in country music history Shania Twain has unveiled her first new single since 2017, "Waking Up Dreaming". The single serves as her first release with her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. Shania also released a video for the single, which was directed by Isaac Rentz.Of the release and new partnership Shania commented "I couldn't think of a better partner than Republic Nashville. I'm honored and excited to be the label's first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I'm embracing it wholeheartedly."Republic Records co-founder and CEO Monte Lipman commented "Shania is one of the most influential and impactful artists of this generation. She's a rare talent whose legacy continues to resonate throughout the world. We feel a tremendous amount of gratitude to support her new body of work, which is spectacular.""Waking Up Dreaming" marks her first release in five years since 2017's critically acclaimed, Now, which bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Top Country Albums Chart upon arrival. It also arrives on the heels of her blockbuster career-spanning documentary Not Just A Girl - streaming on NETFLIX now. It was notably produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley.



