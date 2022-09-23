Herb Alpert Shares New Single 'Here She Comes'





It's a passionate and inspiring exploration of Alpert's personal and creative journey that reveals the critical events, experiences and challenges that have shaped an extraordinary life and instilled deep within the Grammy-winning trumpeter the desire to make a difference each and every day. Colleagues ranging from Questlove to New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Few artists in the history of American music have been able to stay relevant decade after decade like Tijuana Brass titan Herb Alpert. The music icon, philanthropist and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee returns with his latest studio effort, Sunny Side Of The Street, on September 30th.Today, he shares the latest single from the album "Here She Comes." "I wanted to do something sexy and upbeat," notes Alpert of the song. "This track is vibrant, fun and kind of has a bit of that happy TJB flavor." Listen to " Here She Comes " via YouTube today, and on all digital stores tomorrow, Friday, September 23.The prolific musician's new set of 11 songs features six original compositions and was recorded with longtime collaborators Lani Hall, Jeff Lorber, Bill Cantos and more. In addition to "Here She Comes," the album contains gentle ballads like "Childhood" and "Time After Time," covers of classic songs like " I'll Remember You " (of Kui Lee/ Don Ho/ Andy Williams/ Elvis Presley fame), and his version of Louis Armstrong's "On the Sunny Side Of The Street."He also recently released his cover of Miriam Makeba's "Pata Pata" noting, "I don't try to make music for other people. If I can record something that makes me feel good and in the moment, then that's a sign I'm doing something right. This recording gives me that feeling."Last year, Alpert released Catch The Wind, a collection of music recorded by Herb and his longtime partner and wife Lani Hall. Alpert and Hall have also been on an expansive 2022 tour throughout the US, Canada and the UK.One of the most accomplished artists in the music industry, Herb Alpert has sold over 72 million records and co-founded A&M Records with Jerry Moss, one of the most successful independent music labels in history and home to artists as varied as Janet Jackson, The Police, Carole King, Cat Stevens, Peter Frampton, Quincy Jones and Sergio Mendes.He has earned 15 gold and 14 platinum records, won nine Grammys and received the National Medal of Arts from President Obama in 2012. Less known is his striking work as an abstract painter and sculptor and, mostly below-the-radar, is his significant philanthropic support of educational programs in the arts nationwide, from the Harlem School of the Arts and Los Angeles City College to CalArts and UCLA.2020 saw the release of the documentary Herb Alpert Is... from filmmaker John Scheinfeld (Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary, The US vs John Lennon). It celebrated Albert's life and work and the impact he has had on American culture.It's a passionate and inspiring exploration of Alpert's personal and creative journey that reveals the critical events, experiences and challenges that have shaped an extraordinary life and instilled deep within the Grammy-winning trumpeter the desire to make a difference each and every day. Colleagues ranging from Questlove to Sting to Bill Moyers bring their unique voices and perspectives to telling this remarkable story.



